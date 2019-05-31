Ruben Loftus-Cheek Insists Chelsea Teammate Eden Hazard Will Leave With Respect of Players & Fans

By 90Min
May 31, 2019

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek insists that Eden Hazard will leave the club with the respect of his teammates, and the club's supporters.

Hazard seemingly confirmed his exit from the club following Chelsea's Europa League final victory over Arsenal, where he scored twice and set up another during a comfortable 4-1 victory.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He is expected to move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, which is where former teammate Thibaut Courtois moved to last summer, after failing to report for pre-season training in order to force a move.

Courtois was criticised by Chelsea fans as a result and despite the fact that Hazard is also set to leave, Loftus-Cheek insists that the 28-year-old will leave with the blessing of everyone involved at the club due to the contributions he has made during seven years at Stamford Bridge.

"I think he's admired by not just the Chelsea fans but everyone in football, everyone can see how much of a talented player he is and what he's done for the club for the past seven years," he told The Evening Standard.

"He's incredibly grateful so if he leaves, I think as a club and as players, we'll respect his decision and we wish him the best because he's one of the best players in the world."

The Belgium international has been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League since he joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012. He has helped guide the Blues to two Premier League victories, one FA Cup, one League Cup and two Europa League triumphs during his time at the club.

