Sergio Ramos Praises 'Top Player' Eden Hazard Amid Speculation Linking Belgian to Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has praised Chelsea forward Eden Hazard amid speculation linking the Belgian with a move to the Bernabéu, but also stated he does not contribute to helping the La Liga giants identify new signings.

Hazard seemingly confirmed his exit from Chelsea after helping the Blues win the Europa League, scoring twice in the 4-1 victory over Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday, while some reports have claimed the Premier League side have already rejected an offer from Los Blancos.

Speaking at a press conference where he pledged his future to Real Madrid, Ramos heaped praise on Hazard but claimed that he did not have any influence in choosing transfer targets at the club.

"I consider Eden Hazard to be a really, really top player," he said, as quoted by Goal. "I do not give any advice to anyone, nor does it depend on me whether or not Hazard is signed, for example.





"This is an area outside of my domain. I'm the captain, and there are other departments to oversee the likes of of recruitment at the club."





Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga giants all season and has spoken glowingly of Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane in the past.





Ramos' praise of Hazard comes days after Real president Florentino Perez publicly confirmed that the club are interested in signing the 28-year-old and that they have been attempting to do so for several years.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Hazard has established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at Chelsea and has been integral to the west London side's success in recent years.