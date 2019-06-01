Atletico Madrid Planning Possible Legal Action Against Barcelona Over Antoine Griezmann Negotiations

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Atletico Madrid are planning to take legal action against Barcelona after it emerged the Catalan giants had negotiated with the France international in November before trying to sign him in March.

Griezmann has already confirmed his decision to leave Atletico, where he was won a Europa League, a UEFA Super Cup and a Supercopa de Espana, with Barça thought to be best placed to capture his signature.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, in information revealed by AS, Griezmann apparently negotiated with the 2018/19 La Liga winners when Atletico still had plenty to play for.

By the end of November, Atletico were two points behind then league leaders Sevilla, with Barcelona a point ahead, while in March they already had a two goal lead to take to Juventus in the Champions League round of 16.

Los Rojiblancos ultimately finished second in La Liga and were dumped out of the CL by Juve thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, they are yet to make a firm decision over whether or not to take legal action against the Catalan giants and want to study the available information closely before deciding whether it warrants further exploration.

Griezmann has a contract with Atleti until 2023 but his release will decrease from €200m to €120m in July. Reports regarding his future have been opaque, with Mundo Deportivo claiming Barca remain desperate to sign him, while Marca state Barca chief Josep Maria Bartomeu still has concerns over the deal.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Griezmann managed 15 goals and nine assists in La Liga this season, his worst combined haul since joining Diego Simeone's side, and played a major role in France winning the World Cup last summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message