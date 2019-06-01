Everton Open Formal Talks to Sign Former Chelsea Star Bertrand Traore From Lyon

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Everton have opened negotiations over the signing of former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon.

Marco Silva guided the Toffees to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in his first season in charge at Goodison Park and attentions now turn to strengthening the ranks ahead of another testing campaign, with attacking reinforcements high on the agenda.

According to L'Equipe via Get French FootballEverton have formally opened negotiations with Lyon over the signing of Traore, who has enjoyed a successful spell with the Ligue 1 giants since joining from Chelsea in 2017.

The 23-year-old previously failed to make the grade in the Premier League after coming through the Blues' youth academy, and was loaned out for two successive seasons to the Eredivisie before completing a permanent move to the Groupama Stadium two years ago.

A versatile attacker, Traore has enjoyed greater success in the French top flight, scoring 11 goals in 48 appearances for Lyon this season.

Able to play out wide or as an attacking midfielder, Traore could add great pace and power to an Everton frontline which has often appeared overdependent on the input of star man Richarlison this season.

The form of fellow attackers Bernard, Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun has been largely inconsistent, though Dominic Calvert-Lewin has risen to the fore in recent times at Goodison Park, and Traore could add another dimension to the Toffees' attack.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Having managed just two goals in ten Premier League appearances for Chelsea as a youngster, the Burkina Faso international would surely enjoy a bigger impact on the English top flight at the second time of asking with Everton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message