Everton Open Formal Talks to Sign Former Chelsea Star Bertrand Traore From Lyon

Everton have opened negotiations over the signing of former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon.

Marco Silva guided the Toffees to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in his first season in charge at Goodison Park and attentions now turn to strengthening the ranks ahead of another testing campaign, with attacking reinforcements high on the agenda.

According to L'Equipe via Get French Football, Everton have formally opened negotiations with Lyon over the signing of Traore, who has enjoyed a successful spell with the Ligue 1 giants since joining from Chelsea in 2017.

The 23-year-old previously failed to make the grade in the Premier League after coming through the Blues' youth academy, and was loaned out for two successive seasons to the Eredivisie before completing a permanent move to the Groupama Stadium two years ago.

A versatile attacker, Traore has enjoyed greater success in the French top flight, scoring 11 goals in 48 appearances for Lyon this season.

Able to play out wide or as an attacking midfielder, Traore could add great pace and power to an Everton frontline which has often appeared overdependent on the input of star man Richarlison this season.

The form of fellow attackers Bernard, Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun has been largely inconsistent, though Dominic Calvert-Lewin has risen to the fore in recent times at Goodison Park, and Traore could add another dimension to the Toffees' attack.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Having managed just two goals in ten Premier League appearances for Chelsea as a youngster, the Burkina Faso international would surely enjoy a bigger impact on the English top flight at the second time of asking with Everton.