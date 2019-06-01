Ferran Torres on Arsenal & Leicester's Summer Shopping List Ahead of Possible Valencia Exit

Premier League duo Arsenal and Leicester City have joined the race to sign Valencia's exciting young attacker Ferran Torres this summer.

The 19-year-old impressed throughout the 2018/19 campaign for Los Che, netting three goals in 37 appearances to help them finish fourth in La Liga, while the club also won their first Copa del Rey final since 2008 - beating Barcelona 2-1 in the final.

Torres is highly-rated at the Mestalla, and it seems interest is perking up across Europe as well - with the Daily Mail reporting that Arsenal and Leicester City have joined a host of sides looking to sign the talented forward this summer.

According to the report, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund were the leading contenders for the teenager's signature, before the aforementioned Premier League duo entered the race to procure him.

Arsenal, who encountered Torres during the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Valencia, is viewed as an alternative to the likes of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, with those two seemingly costing more than the Gunners' reported £40m budget.

Had they won the Europa League in midweek, rather than lose 4-1 to Chelsea in the final, then Unai Emery would've received extra funds due to Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League.

Instead, Torres is now being targeted by the north London side, with £25m seemingly enough to land the Spaniard - provided there is a sell-on clause included in any deal.

For Leicester meanwhile, Torres would be the latest addition of what is a young, talented squad at King Power Stadium, with Brendan Rodgers gearing up for his first full season in charge of the Foxes.

Torres' current contract runs until 2021, meaning Valencia are risking losing the wide player for nothing in just two seasons time, unless they extend his contract or decide to sell the Spanish Under-19 international.