Hirving Lozano: 5 Things to Know About Wantaway Mexico Star & Rumoured Man Utd Target

Transfer windows rarely pass by without PSV Eindhoven star Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano being linked with a move to one of Europe's top five leagues.

The Mexico international is being floated around as a target for a number for teams on the continent, and Manchester United fans won't be surprised to see that their being thrown into the mix once again, having first been tipped to sign Lozano over three years ago.

Even though he's one of the most talked about players when the transfer window opens, seldom is much known about the Mexican star for fans outside of the Netherlands, but here are five things which you really should remember before Lozano becomes a household name.

He Was Part of Pachuca's Record-Setting Side



Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Two years after making his debut in the Liga MX, Lozano was part of a Pachuca side which set a record for the biggest ever win in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Facing up against Police United from Belize in the group stages of their title-winning campaign, Lozano scored four goals and picked up an assist in his Man of the Match performance as Pachuca secured an 11-0 win - the biggest win in the competition's history.





They went on to win the competition with an impressive win over Mexican giants Tigres UANL in the two-legged final, with Pachuca having finished their campaign scoring 30 goals - Lozano was directly involved in a third of that tally - in just 10 appearances.

He's Used to Winning Silverware

JULIO CESAR AGUILAR FUENTES/GettyImages

The 23-year-old might still be inexperienced in the grand scheme of things, but Lozano already has a trophy cabinet which most professionals can only dream of.

Winning the Liga MX title and Clausura during the 2015/16 season, Pachuca went on to win the aforementioned CONCACAF Champions League the following year, with Lozano finishing as the competition's top goalscorer.





His performances earned him an €8m move to PSV Eindhoven, and Lozano's 19-goal haul clinched the club's 10th Eredivisie title since the turn of the century.





Although he hasn't finished this season as a Dutch champion, Lozano finished the campaign as the league's fourth top goalscorer, finishing only behind Dusan Tadic, teammate Luuk de Jong and Spanish striker Adrián Dalmau.

He's Got a Discipline Problem

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Despite Lozano's career still largely being in its infancy, the Mexico international has picked up seven red cards already during his short time senior football, one top of one with his country's Under-23 side.

"There is something wrong with the control of [Lozano's] impulses. The problem is almost the same as that of Luis Suárez," Dutch psychiatrist Bram Bakker told AD (via Marca). "Both of them are winners, they have a vulnerable side and that is what all the defenders know."

He Stepped Up at the World Cup

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Having spent most of his career outside of the spotlight, Lozano took the Russian World Cup by storm and truly announced himself as a global superstar.

During Mexico's first group stage match against Germany, a pre-tournament favourite, the 23-year-old scored the only goal of the game in what was for many fans one of the biggest shocks of the competition.





He also set up Chicharito's match-winning goal against South Korea on matchday two, effectively securing Mexico's place in the knockout stages of the competition, but they were eventually knocked out by Brazil in the round of 16.

He's Nicknamed Chucky

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

For anyone who knows about Lozano, it will be common knowledge that he was nicknamed 'Chucky', a character from the Child's Play horror film series.





But what many don't know, is that Lozano earned the nickname as he built up a reputation when he was younger for being a prankster, often hiding under the beds of his teammates in order to scare them.





Even when complimenting Lozano's family-focused mindset, national teammate Andrés Guardado referred to the forward as an "evil monkey" due to his reputation.