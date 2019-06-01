Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to talk–about six.

The Reds won their sixth Champions League title in club history with a 2–0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday. After the match, Klopp was so excited that he started singing during an interview and created his own remix of Salt-N-Peppa's popular song "Let's Talk About Sex".

Klopp smiled at the camera before breaking out into song and belted, "Let's talk about six, baby/let's talk about you and me."

Liverpool took an early lead in the match after Mo Salah scored a penalty within two minutes after Moussa Sissoko's handball. Divock Origi went on to add an insurance goal in the 87th minute en route to the title.