Jurgen Klopp Celebrates Liverpool Title By Singing 'Let's Talk About Six, Baby!'

Klopp reimagined the popular Salt-N-Peppa song to celebrate Liverpool's sixth Champions League title.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to talk–about six.

The Reds won their sixth Champions League title in club history with a 2–0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday. After the match, Klopp was so excited that he started singing during an interview and created his own remix of Salt-N-Peppa's popular song "Let's Talk About Sex".

Klopp smiled at the camera before breaking out into song and belted, "Let's talk about six, baby/let's talk about you and me."

Liverpool took an early lead in the match after Mo Salah scored a penalty within two minutes after Moussa Sissoko's handball. Divock Origi went on to add an insurance goal in the 87th minute en route to the title.

