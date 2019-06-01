LIVE: Liverpool, Tottenham Battle for Champions League Title

Watch all the key plays as Premier League foes Liverpool and Tottenham play for the Champions League title.

By Avi Creditor
June 01, 2019

One way or another, a Premier League power is set to be crowned the king of Europe.

Liverpool and Tottenham have descended on Madrid, where they'll battle for the Champions League title at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. It marks the second straight Champions League final for Liverpool, which fell to Real Madrid 3-1 in Ukraine last year in a match marred by an early injury to Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian returns to lead the Reds vs. Tottenham, with both sides having completed improbable comebacks from three goals down in the semifinals–Liverpool vs. Barcelona, Tottenham vs. Ajax–to reach the title stage.

Liverpool is in search of its sixth Champions League title, and its first since it made another three-goal comeback–its 2005 triumph vs. AC Milan in Istanbul. Tottenham, meanwhile, has never won Europe's top prize, and its place in the final is even more impressive when considering that it hasn't had an incoming transfer in a year thanks to a stingy spending policy and that Harry Kane missed the second leg of the quarterfinals and the entirety of the semifinals with an ankle injury.

Kane was picked to start despite his recent inactivity, with Mauricio Pochettino dropping semifinal hero Lucas Moura to the bench to make way.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Another all-England bout for a European trophy–the UEFA Super Cup–will take place in August, featuring the winner of this match against Europa League champion Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message