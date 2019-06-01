One way or another, a Premier League power is set to be crowned the king of Europe.

Liverpool and Tottenham have descended on Madrid, where they'll battle for the Champions League title at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. It marks the second straight Champions League final for Liverpool, which fell to Real Madrid 3-1 in Ukraine last year in a match marred by an early injury to Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian returns to lead the Reds vs. Tottenham, with both sides having completed improbable comebacks from three goals down in the semifinals–Liverpool vs. Barcelona, Tottenham vs. Ajax–to reach the title stage.

Liverpool is in search of its sixth Champions League title, and its first since it made another three-goal comeback–its 2005 triumph vs. AC Milan in Istanbul. Tottenham, meanwhile, has never won Europe's top prize, and its place in the final is even more impressive when considering that it hasn't had an incoming transfer in a year thanks to a stingy spending policy and that Harry Kane missed the second leg of the quarterfinals and the entirety of the semifinals with an ankle injury.

Kane was picked to start despite his recent inactivity, with Mauricio Pochettino dropping semifinal hero Lucas Moura to the bench to make way.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Our squad to go for number six 👇#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/VdZGK5IAfz — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) June 1, 2019

Another all-England bout for a European trophy–the UEFA Super Cup–will take place in August, featuring the winner of this match against Europa League champion Chelsea.