Man City Earmark Alternatives to Atletico Madrid Star as Hunt for Fernandinho Successor Continues

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri remains Manchester City's number one target to replace Fernandinho at Manchester City, but the club have contingency plans in place should they fail to sign him.

The Citizens have spent frequently and decisively in recent years, but the club-record signing of Riyad Mahrez last summer was the sole deal in an otherwise quiet period of transfer activity by their big-spending standards.

A couple of others names are now surfacing as alternatives to Rodri (Marcos Llorente and Ndombele, to be specific). To be honest, it reminds me of last summer when Lemina and Kovacic were suddenly said to be on the radar. My suspicion is things need to be forced through on Rodri — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) May 31, 2019

Pep Guardiola's side went on to retain the Premier League title in fine fashion, but the long-running efforts to find a successor for key midfield general Fernandinho remains an unresolved issue at the Etihad, having missed out on Jorginho's signing to Chelsea last year.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, recruiting a replacement remains a high priority, with Atletico Madrid star Rodri Hernandez their top target,.





City, though, are keen to keep their options open, with an unwillingness to match his €70m release clause causing the club's hierarchy to look elsewhere.





It is now mooted that City will turn their attentions to Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele and Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente.

Ndombele is in particularly high demand, having starred for Lyon against City at the Etihad in a Champions League encounter this season. Juventus are said to be among a number of European heavyweights chasing the Frenchman, and Tottenham have reportedly had a bid rejected.

Llorente, meanwhile, has struggled to make a telling impact in the first team picture at Real Madrid following an injury-plagued season, though the Spaniard has considerable potential and could prove a more cost-efficient alternative.





Fernandinho has starred once more at the heart of City's engine room as Guardiola's side completed a remarkable treble but, with the Brazilian set to turn 35 next season, replacing one of their most consistent performers is now of paramount importance.