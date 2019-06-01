Manchester United 'Set to Fail' in €120m Pursuit of Benfica Youngster Joao Felix

Manchester United are expected to come up short in their bid to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, despite cobbling together a package worth around €120m.

United are set for a big summer in the transfer market and have been linked with most of Europe's top talents after finishing the season in limp fashion, ending the Premier League campaign in sixth place.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Felix has attracted a lot of attention over his performances for Benfica this season, scoring 15 goals and setting up seven more in 26 Primeira Liga appearances.

United are planning a proposal which will meet the value of Felix's release clause, thought to be around €120m, but Benfica president Luis Filipe Viera is not interested in accepting the deal, according to Correio da Manha.

The report also claims United want to sell two of their players and reinvest the money into the deal for Felix, but Benfica remain insistent the release clause must be paid in full.

United are not the only club interested in signing Felix, who is on international duty with Portugal as they prepare for their Nations League semi final against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been credited with an interest, while Real Madrid stopped in their bid to sign the teenager after an offer of £70m plus a loan back was rejected, as per the Mirror.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

United have also been linked with Ajax centre back Matthijs de Ligt and outcast Paris Saint-Germain midfieder Adrien Rabiot as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2018/19 season.