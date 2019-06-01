Real Madrid to Hold 'Face to Face' Talks With Chelsea Over £100m Eden Hazard Deal

Real Madrid will hold face to face talks with Chelsea as they look to wrap up the deal for Belgium international Eden Hazard.

While the 28-year-old revealed he believed his time with the Premier League club was coming to an end after the 4-1 Europa League final victory over Arsenal on Wednesday, a deal is yet to be agreed.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Los Blancos chiefs will sit down with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia as they look to wrap up the deal, believed to be worth around £100m.





It is reported that Real have made up to three informal offers for the former Lille attacker during lengthy negotiations, but the Spanish giants are hopeful the upcoming discussions will be more fruitful.





Real were eager to unveil Hazard on Monday, but that won't happen unless there's a very sudden breakthrough in negotiations. The deal could be announced before Belgium's game against Scotland on 11 June, but an unveiling would not take place before then.





Chelsea rejected Real's opening offer for their talisman as the Spaniards tried to wrap the deal up ahead of what is expected to be an interesting summer for both teams.

The Blues are currently barred from registering new players having previously broken FIFA rules on signing young players, while Real are expected to back Zinedine Zidane heavily in the transfer window after a disappointing campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Hazard will likely go down as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players after scoring 110 goals in 352 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Europa Leagues.