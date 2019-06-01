Real Madrid to Hold 'Face to Face' Talks With Chelsea Over £100m Eden Hazard Deal

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Real Madrid will hold face to face talks with Chelsea as they look to wrap up the deal for Belgium international Eden Hazard.

While the 28-year-old revealed he believed his time with the Premier League club was coming to an end after the 4-1 Europa League final victory over Arsenal on Wednesday, a deal is yet to be agreed.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Los Blancos chiefs will sit down with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia as they look to wrap up the deal, believed to be worth around £100m.


It is reported that Real have made up to three informal offers for the former Lille attacker during lengthy negotiations, but the Spanish giants are hopeful the upcoming discussions will be more fruitful.


Real were eager to unveil Hazard on Monday, but that won't happen unless there's a very sudden breakthrough in negotiations. The deal could be announced before Belgium's game against Scotland on 11 June, but an unveiling would not take place before then.


Chelsea rejected Real's opening offer for their talisman as the Spaniards tried to wrap the deal up ahead of what is expected to be an interesting summer for both teams.

The Blues are currently barred from registering new players having previously broken FIFA rules on signing young players, while Real are expected to back Zinedine Zidane heavily in the transfer window after a disappointing campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Hazard will likely go down as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players after scoring 110 goals in 352 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Europa Leagues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message