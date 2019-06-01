Has Tottenham Ever Won the Champions League?

Tottenham will take on Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1.

By Emily Caron
June 01, 2019

Tottenham and Liverpool will face off in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. 

While Liverpool has played in several Champions League (previously European Cup) finals, Spurs will be making their debut in the final. 

Despite never having won Europe's premier club competition, Tottenham has won the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) twice in 1972 and 1984. The has club also won the FA Cup eight times, the Football League twice, the League Cup four times and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. 

Liverpool is looking for its sixth European Cup and first since 2005.

Real Madrid has won four of the last five Champions League finals, with Barcelona taking a win in 2014-15. This year marks the first that two English clubs will compete for the title since 2007-08 when Manchester United defeated Chelsea.

