Xherdan Shaqiri Insists Liverpool 'Deserve' to Win Champions League as Reward for Fine Season

Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted that Liverpool deserve to beat Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday to cap a fine season.

Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by just one point, and Saturday's showpiece event in Madrid represents the Reds' last opportunity to mark an excellent season with silverware.

Ahead of the all-English encounter with Mauricio Pochettino's side, via the Express, Shaqiri said: "I think we had a great season and there is one big final ahead of us. We'll try everything to win this title because the club deserves it, the fans deserve it and the players deserve it.

"It'll be a really special thing if we win it. Tottenham is a top team. They showed the world how good they are. It'll be a difficult game, but we're confident. It's only 90 minutes and anything can happen.

"We're very well prepared and we'll try everything to win this game."

Shaqiri was an unused substitute for Bayern Munich in 2013 when the Bavarians beat Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side in the Champions League final at Wembley, and the extent of his role for Liverpool in Madrid remains to be seen.

Asked whether Saturday's showdown is the biggest game of his career so far, the Switzerland international replied: "It's difficult to say, it's one of the biggest because it's a special game.

"I want this emotional thing again. Especially for this club because they're waiting a long time to win it."

Six years on from facing off against Klopp in the Champions League final, Shaqiri will be part of the German's squad in Madrid, and the winger said of his manager: "He is always relaxed.

"We are always having fun during and after training. He's a positive person. He does everything for us and we give everything for him. We want to win it for him."