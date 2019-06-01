Xherdan Shaqiri Insists Liverpool 'Deserve' to Win Champions League as Reward for Fine Season

By 90Min
June 01, 2019

Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted that Liverpool deserve to beat Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday to cap a fine season.

Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by just one point, and Saturday's showpiece event in Madrid represents the Reds' last opportunity to mark an excellent season with silverware.

Ahead of the all-English encounter with Mauricio Pochettino's side, via the Express, Shaqiri said: "I think we had a great season and there is one big final ahead of us. We'll try everything to win this title because the club deserves it, the fans deserve it and the players deserve it.

"It'll be a really special thing if we win it. Tottenham is a top team. They showed the world how good they are. It'll be a difficult game, but we're confident. It's only 90 minutes and anything can happen.

"We're very well prepared and we'll try everything to win this game."

Shaqiri was an unused substitute for Bayern Munich in 2013 when the Bavarians beat Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund side in the Champions League final at Wembley, and the extent of his role for Liverpool in Madrid remains to be seen.

Asked whether Saturday's showdown is the biggest game of his career so far, the Switzerland international replied: "It's difficult to say, it's one of the biggest because it's a special game.

"I want this emotional thing again. Especially for this club because they're waiting a long time to win it."

Six years on from facing off against Klopp in the Champions League final, Shaqiri will be part of the German's squad in Madrid, and the winger said of his manager: "He is always relaxed.

"We are always having fun during and after training. He's a positive person. He does everything for us and we give everything for him. We want to win it for him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message