6 Possible Destinations for Eden Hazard if His Move to Real Madrid Doesn't Go Through

Eden Hazard is off, so long as Chelsea grant his wish and let him move to Real Madrid.

The deal has reportedly been in the works for months, and despite the man himself saying he's leaving, we're still yet to have an announcement from either club.

Chelsea and Real seem to be at a disagreement over the fee, and as long as the deal isn't sealed, there's always the chance it could fall through.

Just in case Hazard doesn't get his dream move to the Spanish capital, we've analysed his other potential destinations and rated the likelihood of each move. Granted, none of them are particularly likely, but you just never know in football.

Juventus

Juventus seem to be linked with just about everyone these days, so we couldn't create this list without throwing them in somewhere.

After all, the Italian champions are reportedly close to bringing in Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, and he may fancy bringing Hazard with him.

Although, in reality we all know Sarri will spend most his time trying to persuade Juventus chiefs not to sell Gonzalo Higuain.

Likelihood rating - 2/10

Bayern Munich

Bayern seriously need a winger or two with Robben and Ribery leaving, and wingers don't come much better than Hazard.

However, paying around £100m for a 28-year-old isn't really Bayern's style. Expect them to go for a younger option a-la-Leroy Sane.

Likelihood Rating - 3/10

Manchester City

It couldn't happen, could it? Chelsea definitely wouldn't fancy strengthening what is already the strongest team in England, but if the Real transfer does collapse Pep Guardiola would surely be tempted to make a move. After all, City did try to bring Hazard to the Etihad while he was still at Lille.





Guardiola has generally targeted younger players since taking the reins at City though, so whether the club would be willing to break their transfer record for a player who will be 30 in two years is another question.

Either way, it's got more chance of happening than a move to United, unless Hazard fancies having another crack at the Europa League next season.

Likelihood Rating - 3/10

Barcelona

This move actually makes a fair amount of sense on paper. Barcelona have failed to truly replace Neymar since he left for PSG, with Phillipe Coutinho being a bit of a flop and Ousmane Dembele prioritising video games over his football career.

The Catalans are constantly linked with bringing Neymar back to Spain, but Hazard would certainly present a more cost-effective option on the left wing, while still adding world-class quality. However, there simply isn't much linking the two.

Though if Barça fancy really riling up Real this summer, a move for Hazard would certainly do the job.

Likelihood Rating - 6/10

Paris Saint-Germaine

If Neymar does end up leaving Paris, then the Ligue 1 champions will need to find a replacement.

Hazard plays in the same position and is one of the best around, so he certainly ticks all the boxes. PSG are also loaded, so paying the fee Chelsea desire surely wouldn't be a problem.

The real question is whether Hazard fancies waltzing to Ligue 1 and bottling it in the Champions League each year.

Likelihood rating - 7/10

Chelsea

Yes, he's said he's off, but hear me out.

If Chelsea and Real can't agree on a fee, there's actually a fairly good chance of Hazard staying in west London. He clearly has a strong connection to the club, and no other side has really been firmly linked with a move for the Belgian. He does still have a year left on his deal, and it would complete a huge about-face.

Of course, this all depends on the very big if of the two clubs not coming to a deal.

We can still dream, Chelsea fans.

Likelihood Rating - 8/10