How Liverpool Fans Celebrated in Madrid After Champions League Final Win

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

It wasn't pretty but they did it. 12 months on from Kiev, Liverpool exorcised the ghosts of Salah's shoulder, Karius' errors and Gareth Bale's bicycle kick to claim their sixth Champions League title.

They are now the third most successful club in the competition's history behind only AC Milan (7) and, of course, Real Madrid (13).

The 2018/19 season long looked like it was going to be a special one for the Reds, but as Man City's unrelenting form finally killed off hope of a first Premier League title on the final day, the Champions League became the Reds' last chance for silverware to cap an incredible campaign.

The 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano failed to match the quality and drama of the standard set in a ridiculously enthralling European season but neither Jurgen Klopp, who banished the serial loser talk, nor the Liverpool players and fans (even the ones who spent thousands on a ticket) will mind at all.

The night belonged to the Liverpool supporters who travelled to Madrid en masse just be a part of the experience, and were described as a 'Red Sea' by the Spanish press. Following the final whistle, many returned to the designated fanzone at Plaza Salvador Dali to celebrate the victory with beer, flares and plenty of songs.

Here's how they celebrated long into the warm Madrid night:

After all that, there might be more than a few sore heads this morning...

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message