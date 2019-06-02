How Liverpool Fans Celebrated in Madrid After Champions League Final Win

It wasn't pretty but they did it. 12 months on from Kiev, Liverpool exorcised the ghosts of Salah's shoulder, Karius' errors and Gareth Bale's bicycle kick to claim their sixth Champions League title.

They are now the third most successful club in the competition's history behind only AC Milan (7) and, of course, Real Madrid (13).

The 2018/19 season long looked like it was going to be a special one for the Reds, but as Man City's unrelenting form finally killed off hope of a first Premier League title on the final day, the Champions League became the Reds' last chance for silverware to cap an incredible campaign.

The 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano failed to match the quality and drama of the standard set in a ridiculously enthralling European season but neither Jurgen Klopp, who banished the serial loser talk, nor the Liverpool players and fans (even the ones who spent thousands on a ticket) will mind at all.

The night belonged to the Liverpool supporters who travelled to Madrid en masse just be a part of the experience, and were described as a 'Red Sea' by the Spanish press. Following the final whistle, many returned to the designated fanzone at Plaza Salvador Dali to celebrate the victory with beer, flares and plenty of songs.

Here's how they celebrated long into the warm Madrid night:

Calle Goya ahora mismo. Estáis tardando en venir. pic.twitter.com/ovlyairYNQ — respetable juan (@respetablejuan) June 1, 2019

Tottenham were very good tonight and their fans were sound out here in Madrid, as this fella at the metro stop by the ground proves: pic.twitter.com/hfPmQj0VgH — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 2, 2019

After all that, there might be more than a few sore heads this morning...