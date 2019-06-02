Jamie Carragher Continues Twitter Battle With Gary Neville Amid Champions League Celebrations

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been at each other's throats for the majority of the season via Twitter, pouncing at every opportunity to humiliate one anther on the social media platform.

The pair who work together on Sky Sports have a love-hate relationship and never shy away from making their club rivalry public.

Liverpool's Champions League victory over Tottenham gave Carragher the upper hand in the ongoing Twitter battle and he was quick to land his dig online after Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi sealed a 2-0 win for the Reds.

The ex-Liverpool defender decided to upload a screenshot of a quote from Neville from earlier in the campaign in which he says that Klopp's men should forget about the Champions League after their 0-0 draw with Bayern Munch in the first leg of the Round of 16.

The Liverpool legend went on a Twitter spree after his side clinched their sixth European title, although his celebrations have yet to force a reaction from Neville who took to Twitter pre-game and announced that he was to take a break from social media until August.