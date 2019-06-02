Jamie Carragher Continues Twitter Battle With Gary Neville Amid Champions League Celebrations

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been at each other's throats for the majority of the season via Twitter, pouncing at every opportunity to humiliate one anther on the social media platform.

The pair who work together on Sky Sports have a love-hate relationship and never shy away from making their club rivalry public.

Liverpool's Champions League victory over Tottenham gave Carragher the upper hand in the ongoing Twitter battle and he was quick to land his dig online after Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi sealed a 2-0 win for the Reds.

The ex-Liverpool defender decided to upload a screenshot of a quote from Neville from earlier in the campaign in which he says that Klopp's men should forget about the Champions League after their 0-0 draw with Bayern Munch in the first leg of the Round of 16.

The Liverpool legend went on a Twitter spree after his side clinched their sixth European title, although his celebrations have yet to force a reaction from Neville who took to Twitter pre-game and announced that he was to take a break from social media until August. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message