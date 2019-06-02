Jordan Henderson Reveals He Asked Jurgen Klopp to Lift Champions League Trophy With Him

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson revealed he asked Jurgen Klopp to lift the Champions League trophy along with him, an offer his manager declined.

Henderson became the fifth Liverpool skipper to lift European football's biggest club trophy as the Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the game, Henderson hailed the Liverpool fans, who travelled in their thousands to Madrid for the final.

He said: "They travelled everywhere with us around Europe. It cost them a lot of money and tonight makes it all worth it.

"They're so proud of this team and I'm so happy we can give something back to them They've given everything and so have we. I'm so happy we can take the trophy back for them.

Henderson, who admitted that videos of the fans were sent around among the players, also praised Klopp, claiming that Champions League success would be 'impossible' without the manager.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

"I've said this before, this isn't possible without the manager. What he's created at this football club - the team, the atmosphere, the players," Henderson said. "Everything at this football club he's created is unbelievable and this is impossible without him."

The 28-year-old also revealed that he even asked Klopp to lift the trophy with him, although the offer was not accepted.

"I asked him to lift the trophy with us but he said that was my job," Henderson added.

"We all love him of course. He's got a special relationship with the players. If you ask the players that he's worked with previous they'll say the same. He's a special manager.

"Us as players are just delighted to be playing under him and learning from him and hopefully we can continue to do that and go again next season."