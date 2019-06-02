Jurgen Klopp Reveals Details of Phone Call with Pep Guardiola Immediately After Champions League Win

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the details of a surprise conversation with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, shortly after Liverpool secured their sixth European title by beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

It was an important night for Klopp as he had lost in his previous six finals, as well as narrowly missing out on the Premier League title, falling one point short of Guardiola's Manchester City. The Reds gained a club record 97 points this season, although this wasn't enough to overcome City who won it with 98.

Whilst addressing the media after his side's dramatic win at the Wanda Metropolitano, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: “A second ago I spoke to Pep Guardiola on the phone.





"Our head physio [Lee Nobes] worked for Manchester City at the start of the year but he wanted to win the Champions League - no, it's a joke!!

“We promised each other that we will kick each other's butts again next season. We will go for everything and see what we get."

The two managers have battled it out domestically all season and have publicly praised one another along the way, showing admiration for the quality shown by both teams this term.

It had been a seven year wait for silverware at Anfield, and now Klopp wants to build on his side's European success and push for more trophies next campaign. He went on to say: "Getting 97 points in the Premier League and winning the Champions League is an unbelievable long way to go and we did it. That's incredible.

“Now we've won something, we will carry on. We will win things. That is big. I am really happy.”