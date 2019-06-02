Liverpool captured its sixth-ever European crown following a 2–0 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. And on Sunday, the Reds brought the trophy back home to parade through the streets to celebrate their historic victory with fans.

Jürgen Klopp and his players were welcomed home to triumphant songs and praise throughout the day. Below, you can see some of the reactions as Liverpool shared its first European win since 2005.

After finishing as runners-up in the Champions League final just a year ago, Liverpool ousted its Premier League rivals to come away with the most coveted crown in the football world. Sunday capped off the momentous occasion for one of soccer's most historic and revered clubs.