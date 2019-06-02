Liverpool captured its sixth-ever European crown following a 2–0 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.
Liverpool captured its sixth-ever European crown following a 2–0 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. And on Sunday, the Reds brought the trophy back home to parade through the streets to celebrate their historic victory with fans.
Jürgen Klopp and his players were welcomed home to triumphant songs and praise throughout the day. Below, you can see some of the reactions as Liverpool shared its first European win since 2005.
WE'VE CONQUERED ALL OF EUROPE! Take it away, lads... 🎶🎶#SixTimes pic.twitter.com/6Rmb9UZPU3— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019
We're away. 🚌🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019
Plenty of Reds are already out across the city to see the Champions of Europe. 🙌🔴 #SixTimes pic.twitter.com/Ww9n7KikFH
Our route for the #UCL trophy parade. 🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019
We'll see you there, Reds. 🔴 #SixTimes pic.twitter.com/PClg12awMk
One, two, three, four, five...SIX!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/KZ66RqrJ8W— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019
We all know @VirgilvDijk can defend and score...but does he have what it takes to become @LFCTV's new presenter?! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q1xkS7vRTo— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019
What. A. Feeling. 😁🏆 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/CoqUuGEHts— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) June 2, 2019
June 2, 2019
Fans are lining the streets of the Strand, where we'll be heading later on this afternoon. 🙌🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019
Atmosphere around the city is 👌 #SixTimes pic.twitter.com/dNwYFe67gY
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 2, 2019
Watch live coverage of our @ChampionsLeague trophy parade around Liverpool 🚌🏆#SixTimes https://t.co/QamCsKlM0A
After finishing as runners-up in the Champions League final just a year ago, Liverpool ousted its Premier League rivals to come away with the most coveted crown in the football world. Sunday capped off the momentous occasion for one of soccer's most historic and revered clubs.