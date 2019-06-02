Liverpool Celebrates Champions League Title With Parade

Liverpool captured its sixth-ever European crown following a 2–0 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

By Kaelen Jones
June 02, 2019

Liverpool captured its sixth-ever European crown following a 2–0 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. And on Sunday, the Reds brought the trophy back home to parade through the streets to celebrate their historic victory with fans.

Jürgen Klopp and his players were welcomed home to triumphant songs and praise throughout the day. Below, you can see some of the reactions as Liverpool shared its first European win since 2005.

After finishing as runners-up in the Champions League final just a year ago, Liverpool ousted its Premier League rivals to come away with the most coveted crown in the football world. Sunday capped off the momentous occasion for one of soccer's most historic and revered clubs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message