Neymar Releases Strenuous Denial After PSG Star Is Accused of Sexual Assault

Neymar has released a statement in which he strenuously denies the accusation that he committed sexual assault in Paris.

According to a recent police report which was filed in Sao Paulo, a Brazilian woman has accused Neymar of raping her in a hotel in Paris. The woman, who has not been named, did not file the report in France after claiming to be emotionally shaken and afraid to register the facts in another country.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

In a seven-minute long video on his Instagram page , Neymar has addressed the allegations, saying: "I'm very upset but from now on I'll expose or tell all about what happened with that girl. It was an intimate thing but I have to open myself up to prove that nothing exceptional happened.





"What happened that day was a relationship between a man and a woman, within four walls, like with any couple. And the next day nothing much happened. We kept exchanging messages. She asked me for a souvenir for [her child]."

Neymar's father has also denied the allegations, stating (via ABC News ): "I know that my son can be accused of many things, but I know the boy that he is, the man that he is, the son of a father and a mother.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We will push for justice to be served as quickly as possible."





An official statement which has been released by Neymar's management has also reputed the claims.





“Although he was surprised by the news, the facts were already known to the player and his staff, considering that a few days ago he was the victim of an attempted extortion, practiced by a lawyer from Sao Paulo who said he represented the interests of the alleged victim,” read the statement. (via Reuters ).

“The player’s lawyers were immediately notified and have since taken all appropriate steps."

Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian football federation have so far declined to comment on the matter.