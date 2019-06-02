Neymar Releases Strenuous Denial After PSG Star Is Accused of Sexual Assault

By 90Min
June 02, 2019

Neymar has released a statement in which he strenuously denies the accusation that he committed sexual assault in Paris.

According to a recent police report which was filed in Sao Paulo, a Brazilian woman has accused Neymar of raping her in a hotel in Paris. The woman, who has not been named, did not file the report in France after claiming to be emotionally shaken and afraid to register the facts in another country.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

In a seven-minute long video on his Instagram page, Neymar has addressed the allegations, saying: "I'm very upset but from now on I'll expose or tell all about what happened with that girl. It was an intimate thing but I have to open myself up to prove that nothing exceptional happened.


"What happened that day was a relationship between a man and a woman, within four walls, like with any couple. And the next day nothing much happened. We kept exchanging messages. She asked me for a souvenir for [her child]."

Neymar's father has also denied the allegations, stating (via ABC News): "I know that my son can be accused of many things, but I know the boy that he is, the man that he is, the son of a father and a mother. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We will push for justice to be served as quickly as possible."


An official statement which has been released by Neymar's management has also reputed the claims.


“Although he was surprised by the news, the facts were already known to the player and his staff, considering that a few days ago he was the victim of an attempted extortion, practiced by a lawyer from Sao Paulo who said he represented the interests of the alleged victim,” read the statement. (via Reuters).

“The player’s lawyers were immediately notified and have since taken all appropriate steps."

Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian football federation have so far declined to comment on the matter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message