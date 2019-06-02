Ozan Kabak Emerges as Man Utd, Arsenal & Tottenham Target After Stuttgart Slip Out of Bundesliga

Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak could be at the centre of a Premier League transfer tug of war this summer after his side were relegated from the Bundesliga.

Die Schwaben were beaten over two legs by Union Berlin earlier this week, enduring the dreaded 'second season syndrome' after a promising first campaign back in the Bundesliga last year.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

As a result, a number of stars are likely to move on to pastures new and 19-year-old Kabak, who has previously been linked with a Premier League move, has again been touted for a potential switch to England - with a trio of top clubs reportedly keen on him.

The Daily Mail claim that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are the interested parties, even though Kabak only joined Stuttgart from Turkish giants Galatasaray in January on a five-year deal.

He has an attractive £13.2m relegation release clause written into his deal, though, rendering Stuttgart powerless should he wish to leave the club in search of bigger and better things.

Kabak has performed well in the Bundesliga since arriving in Germany, and became the third youngest player in Stuttgart's history to score a brace when netting twice against Hannover 96 in a crushing 5-1 win in March.

He has proven to be fierce in the tackle too, and his stock has continued to rise despite his side struggling to maintain any kind of form - with sporting director Thomas Hitzlsperger recently praising his maturity.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

"It's incredible how worldy-wise he is for his age. It's astonishing. I see him every day and am amazed at how he mature he is. He wants to know everything; he wants to learn German right away and understand everything.

"That's the kind of attitude we need. He's already a role model, despite his age."

His tender years may appeal to United and Arsenal in particular, as the Premier League duo look to rebuild and restore the glory years after missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

Spurs, meanwhile, may be keen to recruit added reinforcements after struggling with injuries this campaign. They did, despite this, reach the Champions League final, losing out to Liverpool in the second all-English final in the competition's history.