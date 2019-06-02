Trent Alexander-Arnold Admits His 'Dreams Came True' After Starring in Liverpool's UCL Triumph

Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted that he is 'just another boy from Liverpool whose dreams came true' after the Reds claimed their sixth Champions League title on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Premier League rivals Tottenham with a 2-0 victory in Madrid, with Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late second from Divock Origi enough to seal the victory.

Virgil van Dijk turned in a man-of-the-match display in defence, alongside Alexander-Arnold who was another star performer at right back and, as quoted by Marca, the 20-year-old said after the game: "I'm just another boy from Liverpool whose dreams have come true."

The quality of the game was widely said to have fallen below the expected level of a Champions League final, with neither side able to take firm control over proceedings at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Alexander-Arnold insisted: "When we look back we won't remember that it was a boring game.

"We'll remember that we won the Champions League. It's hard to describe [how I feel] with words. After the season we had, we deserved this title more than anyone.

"We've done something special and we dominated the game."

Alexander-Arnold appeared in his second Champions League final in two seasons on Saturday, having been a part of the Liverpool side which lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in last season's showpiece event.

Saturday's triumph is the latest instalment in what continues to be a meteoric rise for the young defender, who also played a key role in Liverpool's stunning comeback victory against Barcelona in the semi-finals to guide his side to the final.