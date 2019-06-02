Wilfried Zaha Back on Tottenham's Radar as Spurs Renew Interest Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Tottenham have reportedly their longstanding interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha ahaed of the summer transfer window.

Zaha is on the radar of a number of top clubs this summer after enjoying a decent season with Crystal Palace, where he was able to register ten goals and ten assists in the Premier League. The Ivorian still has four years left on his current deal at Selhurst Park, but his future is looking increasingly uncertain, particularly as more clubs continue to be linked with his signature.

Warren Little/GettyImages

It was recently reported that Tottenham were unwilling to match Crystal Palace's huge £100m asking price for Zaha, but a conflicting report from The Guardian has now suggested that Spurs could still be interested in making a move for him this summer, alongside his Crystal Palace teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Guardian also claim that Spurs are eyeing up potential deals for the likes of James Maddison, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele as they look to rebuild after two barren transfer windows.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Zaha recently sparked plenty of rumours surrounding a potential exit when he revealed that he wants to play Champions League football as soon as possible.





"For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies," he told Sportsmail at the end of the season.



Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I'm blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer. I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that's it. And I'll do the rest."