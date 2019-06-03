Bayern Munich President Admits Leroy Sane Deal Is Unlikely Due to 'Insane' Man City Demands

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confessed that it is unlikely that they will sign Manchester City's Leroy Sane this summer, as the Citizens are demanding an "insane" transfer fee.

After Sane struggled for game time towards the end of last season, Hoeness confirmed reports that Bayern had opened negotiations with City to offer the winger a way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, speaking to Kicker, Hoeness has now confirmed that City's demands are simply too high for Bayern to meet.

He said: “You have to be a bit sceptical. It is unlikely that it will work. It's about sums, they're insane.”





Sane arrived at City in the summer of 2016 for an initial £37m, and he has enjoyed a number of impressive seasons in Manchester. He managed 16 goals and 18 assists last season, despite losing his place in the starting XI.

With both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to leave Bayern this summer, the Bundesliga champions are expected to spend heavily to try and rejuvenate their ageing squad. They have already secured expensive deals for Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, but it appears any deal for Sane is now off.

Speaking to Bild in May, Hoeness revealed that Bayern were keen to not get carried away in the transfer market this summer, setting a cap on individual transfer costs.

“We’re not playing Monopoly here. We are a football club. We have reached a limit with €80m, and I don’t think that we’ll exceed that in future transfers.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Whilst there is no indication of just how much City are demanding, Hoeness' words seem to suggest that Pep Guardiola's side is looking for at least €80m for a player who he is thought to be keen on keeping at the club.





The likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva were all preferred to Sane at various points throughout last season, restricting the German to just 21 Premier League starts, the vast majority of which came in the midpoint of the season.

However, with City seemingly unwilling to lower their asking price, it appears Sane will remain at the club next season.