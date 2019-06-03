Bournemouth Goalkeeper Artur Boruc Signs One-Year Contract Extension as Marc Pugh Departs Club

By 90Min
June 03, 2019

Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc has signed a new one-year contract extension, extending his stay at the south coast side until the end of the 2019/20 campaign. 

The 39-year-old was expected by some to move on after spending much of last season as understudy to Asmir Begovic, but after making just 16 appearances in all competitions in 2018/19, he has opted to sign on for a further year with Eddie Howe's side.

The club also confirmed in a statement that 32-year-old midfielder Marc Pugh will be among five players leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts, after spending the last six months out on loan at Hull City in the Championship. 

Pugh joins goalkeepers Jordan Holmes and Tom Parker-Trott, midfielder James Boote and forward Nathan Clements in departing, and will look for a new club after nine years of service and over 300 appearances for the Cherries.

Boruc, however, will continue to offer an experienced alternative to Begovic between the sticks for Bournemouth for at least one more season. The Polish shot-stopper previously featured for Celtic and Southampton before signing for Bournemouth on a free in 2015.


He has since made 129 appearances under Howe, keeping 39 clean sheets, and playing a major role in establishing them in the Premier League.

