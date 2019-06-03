Champions League Best Goals 2018/19: The 10 Best Strikes This Season According to UEFA

At the conclusion of yet another thrilling Champions League campaign, the world bore witness to Liverpool hoisting the most coveted trophy in club football after defeating Tottenham in Madrid and avenging last season's loss in the final.

Following the final, UEFA's Technical Observers (a team which includes the likes of David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Raul) picked out the best goals of the tournament.

Here's a rundown of the top 10 in the Champions League this season according to UEFA.

10. Luis Suarez (Barcelona vs Liverpool)

It just had to be him!



Luis Suárez scores his first Champions League goal of the season against his former side 👊



A big goal and a big celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/JpkwknxIdr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 1, 2019

After vowing to celebrate against his old team, Suarez got exactly what he wanted in the Champions League semi-final tie with Liverpool. The Uruguayan opened the scoring for Barcelona, using his clever movement to get across his defender and slide in to finish Jordi Alba's low cross.

While Barca won the first-leg match 3-0, Champions League glory wasn't in their cards this season after blowing that same lead in Anfield just a week later.

9. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona vs Manchester United)

🔥🔥🔥



Philippe Coutinho LOVES a goal from outside the box!



Pure class, what a strike 👏 pic.twitter.com/dHVPnkVcXd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 16, 2019

Philippe Coutinho didn't enjoy the best first full season in La Liga but he did make his mark on the Champions League. The Brazilian's goal against Manchester United was pure class, striking a powerful shot from outside the box past David de Gea.

The 26-year-old finished the competition with three goals and three assists but could not help his side from collapsing right before the final.

8. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona vs Tottenham)

OUSMANE DEMBELE BY HIMSELF 😨



Watch Barca vs. Tottenham on #BRLive: https://t.co/uhnLHD90RS pic.twitter.com/i21vZd4YIZ — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2018

Another Barcelona player who may not have played the greatest season at the Camp Nou but can always create a highlight-worthy goal is 22-year-old Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele picked the ball up at the midfield line against Tottenham and drove with pace at the back four. After darting by Danny Rose, Dembele cut the ball back onto his left foot and slotted home behind Hugo Lloris, showing the potential the Frenchman has for the future.

7. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk)



From the ridiculous to the sublime 🙌



Raheem Sterling with a truly world-class goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wKo8VkhVEZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

Raheem Sterling seems to have finally done away with the wayward finishing that has kept him out of the Premier League best player conversation for years. The 24-year-old took home the PFA Young Player of the Year award after leading Manchester City to a second-straight Premier League title.

Sterling's brilliance wasn't just fit for the Premier League as he bamboozled the Shakhtar Donetsk defence on his way to a fantastic individual goal in the Champions League. The Englishman twisted and turned in the box to avoid oncoming challenges before curling the ball into the far corner of the net.

6. Kylian Mbappe (Manchester United vs PSG)

Kylian Mbappé 🔥🔥🔥



His pace is frightening!



A clinical finish as well... His 23rd goal this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/PehkjPLIcj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 12, 2019

What can't Kylian Mbappe do? At just 20-years-old, the Frenchman scored 39 goals and provided 17 assists for his Paris side this season, leading them to yet another Ligue 1 title.

In the Champions League, Mbappe did all he could to help the club avoid a shock exit at the hands of Manchester United. In the first leg of the fixure, the 20-year-old finished off a superb team-move, using his speed and finishing to slot home a low cross from the left side of the pitch.

5. Leroy Sane (Manchester City vs Hoffenheim)

Leroy Sané... WOW! 🔥🔥🔥



"Power, precision... have some of that!" @chris_sutton73



What a free-kick 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wRj6kW6psk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 12, 2018

On the final day of the group stages, Leroy Sane gave everyone a reason to jump out of their seats and cheer. At the end of the first-half with Manchester City down 1-0, Sane stepped up to take a freekick around 25-metres out. The German struck it beautifully, swerving the ball up into the top-right corner.

Sane has been linked with a move away from the Etihad in the summer with Bayern Munich keen on luring the 23-year-old back to his home country.

4. Ivan Rakitic (Tottenham vs Barcelona)

Another player who may be on the move to another Champions League side in the summer is Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian has been vital to Barca's success over the past few seasons and has produced some special goals in his time at the Camp Nou.

Rakitic's strike against Tottenham stands out as one of his best, connecting perfectly with a jumping side-volley at the top of the box to stun Lloris and give Barça a 2-0 lead.

3. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich vs Liverpool)

A moment of class from Sadio Mané!!!



A crucial away goal for Liverpool as they lead in Germany 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wychXP7UsX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2019

After hoisting the trophy, you'd think Liverpool would have to have at least one goal in the top 10 of this season's competition. Cue Sadio Mane against Bayern Munich.

In Liverpool's biggest match of the season to that point, Virgil van Dijk knocked a ball in behind the Bayern back four in an attempt to find Mane. The 27-year-old made no mistake, bringing the ball down neatly before turning to chip Manuel Neuer while the German was well off his line.

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Liverpool)

OH MY MESSI 😱



He puts Barcelona up 3-0 against Liverpool and scores his 600th career club goal with this free kick 🔥🔥🔥



(via @brlive)pic.twitter.com/oOSIrAWAZM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 1, 2019

Lionel Messi completely dominated this season's Champions League, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists for Barcelona in ten matches. The best of the Argentine's goals this year came against Liverpool.

Messi stepped up and produced a trademark moment, all but knocking the eventual champions out of the tournament. From around 25-metres out, the 31-year-old curled the ball beyond Allison's outstretched hand in the only place the Brazilian goalkeeper couldn't reach.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus vs Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo's first Champions League goal for Juventus: WOW. 😱



via @brlive pic.twitter.com/2cFzmL4HPy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 7, 2018

Well, they may as well rename the competition to Cristiano's Champions Leauge after the Portuguese attacker scored the best goal of the season yet again. In Ronaldo's return to Manchester and his Juventus side tied 0-0, the 34-year-old let an ambitious ball fall over his shoulder and volleyed it first time past De Gea.

Ronaldo would go on to save Juventus in the round of 16 when they went down 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg. A second-half hattrick from the five-time Champions League winner put the Italian side into the quarter-final where they would eventually lose to Ajax in thrilling fashion.

If your location means you are unable to view the goals in the above tweet, to watch all ten.