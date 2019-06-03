Dele Alli Reveals How Tottenham Players Reacted in Changing Room After Champions League Final Defeat

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has opened up about the sombre atmosphere in Spurs' dressing room after their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in Saturday night's Champions League final.

Spurs, who defied all expectation to reach the final, had a dreadful start after giving away an early penalty stuck away by Mohamed Salah and couldn't force an equaliser, eventually conceding another late on to Divock Origi.

Alli, who has been a key part of Tottenham's success over the last four seasons, opened up about Spurs' disappointment in their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

"It's heartbreaking, no-one's really speaking," he said, as quoted the Liverpool Echo. "It's time to reflect on what could have been. At the same time, and it's difficult now, but we have to look at how far we've come in reaching this final.

"It's hard to take positives right now but over time, players, staff and fans, when we look back at this journey together...this isn't the end.

"We have to keep working, keep improving and take the feeling we have now of disappointment, that hurt and use it to drive us on."

Despite their defeat, Tottenham will surely look at this season positively. They have qualified for next season's Champions League after finishing fourth and opened their swanky new stadium back in April.

They have also been linked with a variety of players as they look to further establish their status as one of Europe's elite clubs, such as Wilfried Zaha, Lyon youngster Tanguy Ndombele and Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

However, speculation over Mauricio Pochettino's future remains and he refused to confirm whether he'll be staying as Tottenham manager for next season.