Inter Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch I Nerazzurri Play This Summer

As ever, it seems, Inter had a turbulent season.

They made a forgettable appearance in the Champions League, crashing out at the group stages, controversial striker Mauro Icardi was stripped of his captaincy in February and subsequently disappeared from the team until April, and they left it until the last day of the season to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite doing a commendable job over the last couple of seasons, Luciano Spalletti was dismissed in favour of Antonio Conte. It is hoped that, with Conte at the helm, Inter will once again challenge for Scudetti and become Champions League regulars.

In preparation for the upcoming season, Inter will play all their friendlies overseas. Here's a look at who, when and where Inter will be playing this summer...

Manchester United

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Kicking off their pre-season, Inter will face Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup.





Inter's last competitive match with the Red Devils was back in March 2009 when United beat them 2-0 in the last 16 of the Champions League.





It could be an interesting match up as United striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with the Italian side and could well be wearing the colours of the Nerazzurri by the time this fixture takes place.





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 20 July What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore TV Channel/Live Stream MUTV

Juventus

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Inter's second outing in the International Champions League will be a Derby d'Italia, when they face Juventus in Nanjing, China.

Inter failed to beat Juventus in both of their meetings last season, losing 1-0 and drawing 1-1 respectively. In fact, Inter's last competitive victory over the Old Lady was back in September 2016, when Frank De Boer was at the helm.

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 24 July What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing, China TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Paris Saint-Germain

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Three days later, Inter will travel the 1,212 kilometres from Nanjing to Macau, where they will face French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the International Super Cup.

Inter's last fixture against Paris Saint-Germain was back in 2016 when they lost 3-1 in that year's edition of the International Champions Cup. In fact, Inter have lost their last three meetings with the Parisiens.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27 July What Time Is Kick Off? TBC Where Is it Played? Olympic Sports Centre, Macau, China TV Channel/Live Stream TBC

Tottenham Hotspur

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

In their final International Champions Cup match, Inter will play Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur at the latter's new stadium in north London.

The two sides last met in the group stages of last season's Champions League, where the Nerazzurri won the home fixture 2-1 but lost the away game 1-0. They have met often over the last few years, with Inter winning three of their last seven meetings against the Lilywhites.