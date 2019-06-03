Leeds United Owner Reiterates 'Not for Sale' Stance Amid Speculation of Qatar-Based Takeover

Leeds' United owner Andrea Radrizzani is reported to be against the sale of his majority stake in the club, amid speculation that the club could be subject to a big-money takeover this summer.

United looked on track for promotion to the Premier League under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa earlier this season, but after finishing in third-place and losing their playoff semi-final with West Brom, reports began to surface that another change in ownership could be on the agenda at Elland Road.

Understand that Nasser al-Kehlaifi meeting with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani today for further talks about buying a stake in the club. Possibly some news soon. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) June 3, 2019

The claim was that the Qatari Sports Investment group, who own a controlling share in Paris Saint-Germain, were in advanced discussions with Radrizzani over purchasing a controlling interest, with a view to expanding their horizons in Europe and investing in English football.

Radrizzani is reported to have met QSI chairman Nasser El-Khelaifi, with whom he has an established friendship, on Monday, to discuss the sale of the controlling share he has held since 2017, but a new report from the Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed he has no interest in selling up.

Citing unnamed 'Elland Road sources' they claim that he has reiterated his desire to hold onto the club, and denied that concrete negotiations were ongoing with any interested party.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

That's despite the noted feeling at the club that the Italian would sell up in the event of an offer that he felt would be beneficial to the club's interests going forward, so it seems as if it may be a while before we get any concrete news surrounding the club's ownership.

The club themselves have so far refused to comment, so until we hear from Leeds directly, it may be best to take reports with a pinch of salt. They have, however, triggered a clause to keep Bielsa at the club for next season - so at least there is some stability as far as the management is concerned.