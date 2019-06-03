Leeds United Owner Reiterates 'Not for Sale' Stance Amid Speculation of Qatar-Based Takeover

By 90Min
June 03, 2019

Leeds' United owner Andrea Radrizzani is reported to be against the sale of his majority stake  in the club, amid speculation that the club could be subject to a big-money takeover this summer. 

United looked on track for promotion to the Premier League under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa earlier this season, but after finishing in third-place and losing their playoff semi-final with West Brom, reports began to surface that another change in ownership could be on the agenda at Elland Road.

The claim was that the Qatari Sports Investment group, who own a controlling share in Paris Saint-Germain, were in advanced discussions with Radrizzani over purchasing a controlling interest, with a view to expanding their horizons in Europe and investing in English football.

Radrizzani is reported to have met QSI chairman Nasser El-Khelaifi, with whom he has an established friendship, on Monday, to discuss the sale of the controlling share he has held since 2017, but a new report from the Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed he has no interest in selling up. 

Citing unnamed 'Elland Road sources' they claim that he has reiterated his desire to hold onto the club, and denied that concrete negotiations were ongoing with any interested party.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

That's despite the noted feeling at the club that the Italian would sell up in the event of an offer that he felt would be beneficial to the club's interests going forward, so it seems as if it may be a while before we get any concrete news surrounding the club's ownership. 

The club themselves have so far refused to comment, so until we hear from Leeds directly, it may be best to take reports with a pinch of salt. They have, however, triggered a clause to keep Bielsa at the club for next season - so at least there is some stability as far as the management is concerned.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message