Liverpool Eager to Hand Jurgen Klopp New £30m Contract Extension to 'Build Dynasty' at Anfield

Liverpool are ready to reward Jurgen Klopp's Champions League final victory by handing the manager a new contract extension worth £30m.

The German still has three years left on his contract, but club officials feel as though he could remain at Anfield for far longer than that.

There is no rush to extend Klopp's deal, although The Times note that Liverpool are desperate for him to stay and help construct a dynasty at the club, and they would like to organise that as soon as possible.

He spent seven years with both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before moving to Anfield, but Liverpool chiefs want him to eclipse that number by remaining for even longer and helping their young squad continue to improve and compete for major silverware.

There is also believe that Klopp is committed to the idea of remaining in the dugout at Anfield, so a deal would not be difficult to agree on.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The idea of a contract extension is backed up by Marca, who note that Klopp could be offered a one-year extension, as well as a huge pay rise to reward him for all his hard work. The German currently takes home €7m per year, but the Reds are ready to bump that up to €11m as a sign of their delight.





The plan is for Klopp to remain at the club for at least a decade, in the hope that he could become one of the club's greatest ever managers, alongside the likes of Bob Paisley, George Kay and Bill Shankly.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Club chairman Tom Werner recently spoke openly about his desire for Klopp to extend his stay at the club, insisting that he will be free to stay at the club for as long as he wishes. Whilst there was no specific talk of a new contract, the message from the chairman was clear.





Guiding the club to their sixth Champions League title, as well as narrowly missing out on the Premier League title, has proven to Liverpool that Klopp's side are on an upward trajectory, and there is a belief that the sky really is the limit.