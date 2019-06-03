Nike Release Inspirational 'Dream Further' Advert Ahead of Women's World Cup

Nike has released one of its most iconic and inspirational adverts yet ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup, celebrating the women's game and telling young girls everywhere what it is possible to achieve if they 'Dream Further', the title of the campaign.

Nike has a fabled history of creating incredible adverts in World Cup years, and this year's effort for the Women's World Cup in France is no different.

It follows 10-year-old Makena Cook as she is about to be lead out onto the pitch as a mascot by Netherlands forward Lieke Martens, the 2017 Best FIFA Women's Player award winner, ahead of a clash with Nigeria, before being taken on an 'inspirational journey through football'.

As well as Martens, the video prominently features numerous players expected to light up the World Cup this summer, including Amandine Henry, Fran Kirby, Ji So-yun, Andressa Alves, Wang Shuang, Crystal Dunn, Sam Kerr, and a number of smaller roles for other stars.

In particular, Shuang is depicted stepping off a plane as the Chinese team is greeted by a record crowd, while there is also a role for ex-England player Alex Scott as future Barcelona manager, coaching the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Gerard Pique. Meanwhile, Neymar is seen playing a women's football video game, using Andressa and Makena.

This summer's Women's World Cup will be the biggest yet. Don't miss out.