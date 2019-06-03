Richarlison 'Flattered', Roma Reject Under Bid & Gueye Is Still in Demand: Everton News Roundup

The headlines in recent weeks have been filled with reports, commentary, analysis and celebrations from the red side of Merseyside (ugh).

Richarlison Reveals He's 'Flattered' by Links to Man Utd & Barcelona

After enjoying a fine first season at Everton, Brazilian striker Richarlison has admitted that he's 'flattered' by the rumours of interest in him from clubs such as Manchester United and Barcelona.

He followed manager Marco Silva from Watford last summer in a £40m deal which raised many an eyebrow, however he went on to duly impress, scoring 14 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

His success has obviously led to speculation that he might make a move to a bigger club in the summer, but Richarlison has said that he's not leaving just yet, saying as quoted by TEAMtalk: “It’s a nice feeling when you get praise for your good work, but I’m not thinking about a transfer at the moment. I’ve just arrived at Everton. I’m happy here.”

Previous reports claim the striker is rated by the club at £100m, and has been linked with clubs such as Atletico Madrid, PSG and Milan.

Roma Reject Everton's £24m Bid for Cengiz Under

Cengiz Ünder for AS Roma last season (all comps):

👥Appearances: 33

⚽️Goals: 6

👣Assists: 11

Cengiz Ünder for AS Roma last season (all comps):

👥Appearances: 33

⚽️Goals: 6

👣Assists: 11

🕐Minutes per goal: 315

The Toffees have identified Roma winger Cengiz Under as a potential replacement for misfiring Theo Walcott, as Silva looks to improve his attacking options for next season.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercattoweb, Roma have rejected the initial £24m bid for the Turkish star, deeming it far too low for their liking and sending Everton back to the drawing board.

Under has been one of the few stand-out players of the season for the Giallorossi, stepping in for Mohamad Salah at the club when he left for Liverpool two years ago. He made his breakthrough in the Champions League this campaign, scoring three goals in six appearances as Roma exited the tournament in the round of 16.

David Moyes Urges Fans to Be Patient With Marco Silva

Former Everton boss David Moyes has spoken out in defence of manager Silva, urging the fans to remain patient despite the lukewarm results this season.





AS quoted by the Daily Star, Moyes said: "Changing a football club is not something you can do quickly. I wanted to maintain Everton’s values, but also bring in a more modern culture, and that takes a long time.

"For coaches now, getting to two years is an achievement. If you can keep winning, you might get five years. I just hope that some get to 10.

"I look back at my time at Everton with great fondness because they gave me the time to really shape the club."

Paris Saint-Germain Still Keen on Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye in the Premier League since joining Everton in 2016/17:



• Most tackles (364)

• Most interceptions (207)



Idrissa Gueye in the Premier League since joining Everton in 2016/17:

• Most tackles (364)

• Most interceptions (207)

N'Golo Kanté is the only outfield player with more recoveries.

The Ligue 1 giants were itching to get their hands on the Toffees' midfielder in January, yet their €30m was rejected and Gueye stayed put.

French outlet Telefoot reports that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is still interested in strengthening their defensive midfield after the departure of Adrien Rabiot and Lassana Diarra's retirement, with Gueye considered the leading candidate.

The report claims that Les Parisiens have continued monitoring Gueye's progress over the second half of the season and are ready to relaunch their efforts to sign the Senegalese international.

Cenk Tosun Willing to Take a Pay Cut to Leave Everton

Wantaway forward Cenk Tosun has accepted that he will need to take a pay cut in order to improve his chances of leaving the club this summer for a return to Turkish side Besiktas.

Tosun endured a terrible campaign last season, scoring only four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, and according to Turkish outlet Sporx he appears desperate to return to his native country in the summer.

The Turkish international seemed to be a sure thing when he joined Everton after a prolific career at Besiktas, but failed to adjust to the Premier League since being brought in last January for a reported fee of £27m.

The report claims that Tosun would be willing to see his pay cut to around £40,000 a week to rejoin his former club, a drastic cut from his current wages.