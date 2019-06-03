Tottenham Set for Summer of Spending in the Hopes of Keeping Mauricio Pochettino at the Club

By 90Min
June 03, 2019

Tottenham will look to hold on to Mauricio Pochettino this summer by heavily backing the manager in the transfer window.

The club are fresh from a gutting defeat in the Champions League final to Premier League rivals Liverpool, after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi sealed the Reds' sixth European Cup.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

And now, after two windows of inactivity, Spurs are set to reward Pochettino with some much-need financial backing this window, in order to convince him there is still a project worth overseeing in north London. 


According to the Mirror, the Lilywhites have already had substantial bids for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele turned down, but they will not stop there, with increasing interest in Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomes and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon. 

The likes of James Maddison, Jarrod Bowen and even Gareth Bale have all also been linked elsewhere.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Champions League final loss, the Argentine tactician said: “We are a team that has priorities that is shared with the stadium. We looked at the quality of our players in the final but it would have been incredible to win and lift the trophy.

“It would have been something that would have surprised people because in the last five years Tottenham prioritised their stadium and spent zero on transfers. We’re not the smartest in the class, but not the stupidest either.


“But it is incredible and this club deserves a lot of credit. The fanbase deserves a lot of credit. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of a very successful period for the club.”

David Ramos/GettyImages

Daniel Levy is said to be all too aware of the successful period that could be on the way and, wary that Pochettino's departure from Southampton was precipitated by the club's failure to back him after success, he is thus willing to go all out to keep him at Spurs.

Two men he is not so willing to keep around are Victor Wanyama and Kieran Trippier, with the latter hotly linked with a move to Napoli, while the futures of both Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen remain uncertain given their contract expiration dates of June 2020.

