Borussia Dortmund Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch Der BVB Play This Summer

After an incredibly close second-place finish last season, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to build on their fantastic league performances in order to once again contend with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

The BVB players will have around five weeks to recover from this intense season, to come back fully fit for the start of their 2019/20 pre-season campaign which starts in mid-July.

Dortmund have already made significant first-team signings as they look to finally usurp Bayern from the top of the table, with fans hoping for more as the weeks go by. But in a slightly peculiar turn of events, Dortmund won't be returning to play in the ICC pre-season campaign in Asia this summer due to them failing to come to an agreement with the organisers.

They are currently still finalising their last pre-season matches in Asia and have only confirmed three games for the fans to look forward to.

Here's a look at who BVB will be playing this summer...

Seattle Sounders

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Dortmund will commence their six-day training camp in the United States with a friendly match against Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on the 18th of July. It will be the second season in a row in which Dortmund do a tour of the USA, as last year they took part in a longer nine-day summer tour of the US, and will face the 2016 champions of the MLS.



Sounders finished third this season in the Western Conference, eleven points behind LA FC who finished in first, and they're managed by Brian Schmetzer who took over in 2016 and played for Seattle's indoor and outdoor football team on three separate occasions during his fifteen-year career.

When Is Kick-Off?

Thursday 18 July

What Time Is Kick-Off?

7.30pm (local time)

Where Is it Played?

CenturyLink Field, Seattle, America

TV Channel/Live Stream

YouTube



Liverpool



Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

After this match against the Sounders, Dortmund will come face-to-face with Champions League winners Liverpool, coached by former BVB manager and fan favourite Jurgen Klopp. They played each other in a friendly in Charlotte last year where Dortmund won 3-1, but they face each other again on the 20th of July at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

In their prior meeting Virgil van Dijk scored one of his first goals for the Reds, whilst new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic scored two and the final goal was scored by Jacob Larsen. Both teams will go into this match with high spirits looking to build on this game from last year.

When Is Kick-Off?

Saturday 20 July

What Time Is Kick-Off?

8pm (local time)

Where Is it Played?

Notre Dame Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream

YouTube



Bayern Munich



Daniel Kopatsch/GettyImages

Whilst this game may not strictly be a pre-season match, it's one of the few games Dortmund fans have to look forward to before the 2019/20 Bundesliga season begins and could decide the fate of the title. Bayern Munich secured the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, earning them their first double since Pep Guardiola was in charge, meaning Dortmund will play Bayern for the German Super Cup, as they finished second in the league behind Bayern.

This fixture will be hotly contested, with Dortmund losing out on the Bundesliga title last season to Bayern by a narrow margin of two points. The last match between these two sides ended in a 5-0 thumping victory for Bayern Munich, so Dortmund will want to drastically improve on this.