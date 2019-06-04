Divock Origi Set to Receive New Contract From Liverpool After Champions League Heroics

Striker Divock Origi is set to be given a new contract by Liverpool following his Champions League final heroics.

The 24-year-old scored Liverpool's second goal in their win against Tottenham and has scored several other vital goals throughout the season, despite being a bit-part player.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Origi bagged two goals in Liverpool's famous 4-0 win in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at Anfield which took them to the final.

He also contributed last-minute winners in the Premier League against Everton in the Merseyside derby and Newcastle United as the Reds fought for the title but narrowly missed out to Manchester City.

According to a report by The Mirror, Liverpool are set to reward Origi for his contributions with a new contract, with his current deal expiring in a year.

🎶 Saturday night and I like the way you move, Divock Origi. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/yxnwr2sTUN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019

The Belgium international joined the Reds from Lille in 2014 before being immediately loaned back to the French side for the whole of the 2014-15 season.

Origi started his Liverpool career in 2015 and had limited opportunities in his debut season, only making 16 appearances in the Premier League.

He had increased involvement in his second season, making 43 appearances in all competitions, however he was still predominantly being used as an impact substitute. In that season he most notably came off the bench to score twice against Everton to help the Reds win the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

He spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, where he made 34 appearances and scored six goals.

With manager Jürgen Klopp having the potent trident of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah as his preferred attackers, Origi has once again been a substitute for most of the season.





However, his crucial goals have now made him a cult hero among the Anfield faithful and he finished the campaign as Liverpool's joint-fourth-top goalscorer despite having few opportunities to start.