Harry Kane Discusses England's 'Great Bond' Despite Crushing Champions League Loss

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists that his England team-mates will remain unfazed by the result of Saturday's all-English Champions League Final in Madrid, where Kane's Tottenham looked well off the pace at the Wanda Metropolitano, falling to a dismal 2-0 loss to Liverpool.



Kane still assures fans that the result won't stand in the way of continental glory ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League tournament, where Kane and the rest of his England counterparts will have the chance to win the Three Lions their first trophy since 1966.



David Ramos/GettyImages

England's Spurs and Liverpool players will reunite in training no-less than 48 hours after the final in Madrid, having to put their grievances aside in the hopes of clinching some silverware for their nation.



Gareth Southgate will have a difficult job assessing if any of the Spurs players are quite up for England's challenging tie with the Netherlands, with Kane having to face Virgil Van Dijk, who marshalled him out of the game in Madrid, resulting in him only getting one meagre shot off in the whole match.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However Kane still believes he is up for the challenge and highlights the fantastic chemistry of the England squad, as quoted in the Telegraph.

"We've got such a great bond and, although we're at different clubs, when we come here everyone's fully focused on here.

"You don't have to talk to people about switching off from club football. Everyone just naturally does it and I think the fact we've played with each other in club sides and younger England sides (means) we're all good friends.

"It's still a chance to win a trophy in an England shirt, and 1966 was a long time ago, we're going to try and take full advantage. We all want to win trophies and have the experience of sharing that with the group and the fans, so it's a huge incentive. The fans are going to be out in numbers and hopefully be part of history."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

England play the Netherlands on Thursday in Guimarães looking to secure a place in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final against hosts Portugal or tournament underdogs, Switzerland.

