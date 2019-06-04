La Liga Match-Fixing Appears to Be Confirmed as Recorded Phone Calls are Released

Phone calls which were intercepted by Spanish police have appeared to confirm that match-fixing took place in La Liga this season.

Real Valladolid midfielder Borja Fernández, as well as former players Carlos Aranda and Raul Bravo, has been at the centre of the 'Oikos Operation' corruption case and after being charged were released on bail.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo (via Marca), however, have published recorded phone calls which appear to confirm the match-fixing allegations which were centred around Valladolid's defeat to Valencia on the final day of the season.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"Seven players were bribed, no more," Aranda said in one of the recordings. "Bet €10,000 and you will win €20,000."

The 38-year-old, now retired from professional football, said in another recording about the details of Valladolid's game against Valencia.

"Look mate, Valencia are winning the first half and the second, ok?" he said. "Listen to me, they're winning the first and second half, ok?

"So, they win the first half and the match as well; not that they win, that they have to score two goals in two halves, that they win the first and second...

"Look, you know what it is, no one can know, but you know what it is. No one. No one means no one; no one, not your friends, not anyone."

Match-fixing allegations have been thrown around for some La Liga players this morning, but it wouldn't be the first time it's affected the sport... https://t.co/Inv0kEXzBC — 90min (@90min_Football) May 28, 2019

El Mundo's report adds that there is evidence a meeting between the players took place at midfielder Keko Gontán's house.

Valencia's 6-2 win over Huesca earlier in the season is another match which is being reviewed amid these match-fixing allegations, as well as Real Betis' win over Huesca.