Mauricio Pochettino 'Worried' About Spurs' Transfer Plans as Players Push for Big Signings

June 04, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino and his Tottenham Hotspur squad are all said to be concerned by the club's transfer strategy this summer, as they fear money will not be spent in the right way.

Spurs' recruitment (or lack thereof) has turned into a somewhat of a joke amongst rival fans. The club have failed to sign any new first-team players in the last two transfer windows, and many previous signings have been young players with high potential.

However, according to the Daily Mail, this sort of strategy is said to have concerned Pochettino and many members of his squad, who are desperate to see some established stars arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

After battling for Champions League qualification in the Premier LeagueSpurs fell to Liverpool in the European final, and there are fears that the club, as it stands, may not have what it takes to make it to the next level.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has often preferred to sign younger players who could grow into first-team stars. Whilst this strategy has proven to be successful with the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, there is always a risk that things may not work out, and Pochettino is thought to be wary of taking that risk again.

As a result, he will meet with Levy in the near future to discuss the club's direction, where he will insist that Spurs continue to push on and improve at such a pivotal moment in their recent history.

The Argentine will look to find out the scale of his transfer budget for the summer, and he wants to see Levy match his desire to see the club improve, before he commits his long-term future to them.

Their run to the Champions League final is said to have helped convince Pochettino that he may not need to leave the club this summer, although the uncertainty surrounding their transfer strategy could change his opinion.

Spurs have long faced criticism over their lack of depth, with key players such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min said to have been suffering from fatigue during the season.

