Netherlands Squad Celebrate Virgil van Dijk & Georginio Wijnaldum's Champions League Glory

By 90Min
June 04, 2019

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum were given a hero's welcome by their Dutch teammates as they travelled to the Netherlands following their Champions League triumph.

After celebrating their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Van Dijk and Wijnaldum then had to report for international duty, with the Netherlands set to face England in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday.

The Dutch national team posted a video of their arrival on Twitter, in which the entirety of the squad, including coaches, can be seen applauding and cheering for the Liverpool pair as soon as they enter the team base.

There are hugs all round from the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind and Memphis Depay, before the latter begins to lead a chant about the pair's stunning Champions League glory.

Both Van Dijk and Wijnaldum make a point of going around to thank each and every member of their welcome party, who are all visibly delighted for their close friends.

Wijnaldum then gets his own chant, with the charismatic Depay clearly loving his role as the leader of the celebrations. 

Van Dijk and Wijnaldum both played a huge part in Liverpool's journey to the final, and the two were handed starts in the clash with Spurs, with the latter leaving the game shortly after the hour mark as Liverpool fought to protect their lead. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, once the celebrations of their triumph come to an end, the Dutch side will switch their attention to earning their own silverware in the Nations League this summer.

Firstly, they must overcome England at the Estadio D. Alfonso Henriques on Thursday in the semi-final. If they are successful, they will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the final on Sunday, as they fight to be crowned the first ever champions of the Nations League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message