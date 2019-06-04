Netherlands Squad Celebrate Virgil van Dijk & Georginio Wijnaldum's Champions League Glory

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum were given a hero's welcome by their Dutch teammates as they travelled to the Netherlands following their Champions League triumph.

After celebrating their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Van Dijk and Wijnaldum then had to report for international duty, with the Netherlands set to face England in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday.

The Dutch national team posted a video of their arrival on Twitter, in which the entirety of the squad, including coaches, can be seen applauding and cheering for the Liverpool pair as soon as they enter the team base.

There are hugs all round from the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind and Memphis Depay, before the latter begins to lead a chant about the pair's stunning Champions League glory.

Both Van Dijk and Wijnaldum make a point of going around to thank each and every member of their welcome party, who are all visibly delighted for their close friends.

"Tu tu tu tu tu, Gini Wijnaldum!" 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0sZvtPqzNG — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 3, 2019

Wijnaldum then gets his own chant, with the charismatic Depay clearly loving his role as the leader of the celebrations.

Van Dijk and Wijnaldum both played a huge part in Liverpool's journey to the final, and the two were handed starts in the clash with Spurs, with the latter leaving the game shortly after the hour mark as Liverpool fought to protect their lead.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, once the celebrations of their triumph come to an end, the Dutch side will switch their attention to earning their own silverware in the Nations League this summer.

Firstly, they must overcome England at the Estadio D. Alfonso Henriques on Thursday in the semi-final. If they are successful, they will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the final on Sunday, as they fight to be crowned the first ever champions of the Nations League.