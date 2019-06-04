Real Madrid 'Prepared' to Meet €70m Asking Price for Luka Jovic as Ferland Mendy Set for Medical

Real Madrid are ready to step up their transfer activity, with deals for both Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic and Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy nearing completion.

Both men have emerged as two of Europe's most exciting players in their respective positions, and Real have been heavily linked with the pair for months. It was thought that Los Blancos had already agreed a deal for Jovic, only for Frankfurt to raise their asking price at the last minute.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Marca back up this claim, insisting that Frankfurt held firm on their €70m valuation of Jovic. However, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both keen on the Serb, Real have now decided to meet Frankfurt's demands of between €65m and €70m.

They have already reached an agreement with Jovic himself, so all that is left is to agree on a transfer fee with his club. With Real now willing to pay up, it is suggested that this deal could be completed in the near future.

Similarly, a deal for Lyon starlet Mendy is nearing completion. Marca state that the two clubs just need to finalise the details of the agreement, whilst Mendy undergoes a medical with a club doctor in Paris.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Both Barcelona and Juventus pushed to sign the Frenchman, but Los Blancos officials flew to France to negotiate with new Lyon director Juninho Pernambucano, and they managed to come to a swift agreement.

The deal for Mendy could be announced by the two clubs in the coming days, although his official presentation would not be until after his international duty has come to an end.

It is suggested that Real are eager to present Jovic and Mendy together, alongside Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, who is nearing his own €120m move.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

For this to happen, Los Blancos would need to wait until all three have returned from international duty which, for France and Belgium, does not finish until June 11.

There will also be presentations for both Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao, who have already sealed switches to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.