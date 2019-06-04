Real Madrid Will Listen to Offers for Isco as Spain Star Digs His Heels in Over Future

Real Madrid are entertaining the idea of cashing in on Isco as part of their rebuild this summer and they are prepared to listen to offers for the Spain international.

The 27-year-old moved to the Santiago Bernabéu six years ago in a €30m deal from Málaga, going on to make 277 appearances for the club during that time.





Last year's managerial drama surrounding Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari threw Isco's future into question, and Marca now claim that Real Madrid will listen to offers for the playmaker ahead of the new La Liga season.

Although Los Blancos aren't actively looking to sell Isco to help fund their business in the market - they officially secured Luka Jović's signature on Tuesday - it's understood that Real Madrid will hold talks with other clubs before their players return from holiday next month.





But Marca adds that Isco is digging his heels in as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club, with the midfielder insisting that he wants to stay at the club.





It's suggested that a combination of sporting and personal reasons are behind Isco insisting that he doesn't want to leave this summer.





The likes of Mariano Díaz, Raúl de Tomás and Gareth Bale are likely to be among a group of players who Real Madrid are actively trying to sell before next season, but without any concrete replacements, Isco remains a viable option for Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman played Isco in every single La Liga match following his re-appointment in March, with the midfielder even scoring in his first two appearances back under the tutelage of Zidane.