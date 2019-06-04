Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Lilywhites Playing This Summer

After a disappointing end to an exciting Champions League campaign, Spurs players will now have around six weeks of rest before they embark on a pre-season tour which will cover almost 15,000 miles.

Tottenham will then return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in early August to face Inter in their last pre-season game.

Here's a closer look at who, when and where Spurs will be playing this summer.

Juventus

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Tottenham will kick off their pre-season on 21 July with a match against the Italian champions Juventus. The game will be part of the International Champions Cup (ICC) and means a potential encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The last time they faced Juventus, Mauricio Pochettino's men lost 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

With Massimiliano Allegri's departure, this could be the first game of Juventus' new manager in charge.

When Is Kick-Off? Sunday 21 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 12.30pm (UK Time) Where Is it Played? Singapore National Stadium, Kallang TV Channel/ Live Stream BBC Sport

Manchester United

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After the encounter with Juventus, Spurs will travel to Shanghai to take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United on July 25.

Both teams played each other twice this season, with Tottenham winning at Old Trafford 3-0, and Manchester United coming out as victors from the clash at Wembley Stadium in January, which finished 1-0.

Both teams will hope to have secured some signings before they face each other again.

When Is Kick-Off? Thursday 25 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 12.30pm (UK Time) Where Is It Played? Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai TV Channel/ Live Stream MUTV

Real Madrid

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's men will fly to Germany in late July to face Real Madrid in the Audi Cup.

Munich's Allianz Arena will host the spectacle between the Lilywhites and Zinedine Zidane's side.

The Frenchman is in desperate need of pre-season as he strives to re-build Real Madid's squad to challenge for the most prestigious European titles once again.

Both teams faced each other in the Champions League group stages in 2017. Tottenham impressed in both games, drawing 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu before thrashing Madrid 3-0 at Wembley Stadium.

When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 30 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 4pm (UK Time) Where Is It Played? Allianz Arena, Munich TV Channel/ Live Stream Eurosport

Inter

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Spurs will travel back to London to play their last pre-season game against Inter at their own Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Last time both teams faced each other in a club friendly, Tottenham smashed the I Nerazzurri 6-1 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway in 2016.

The most recent encounters, however, took place in the last season's Champions League group stages.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were unable to hold onto their lead in Milan, conceding two very late goals and succumb to a 2-1 defeat.

Spurs bounced back at Wembley Stadium two months later by winning 1-0 after Christian Eriksen's late effort, and kept their hopes up of advancing to the knock-out stages.

The 1-1 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou would then secure Totenham's spot in the last 16 of the competition at the expense of Inter on goal difference.