Adam Lallana Confirms Liverpool Stay Despite Bit-Part Role at Anfield This Season

By 90Min
June 05, 2019

Adam Lallana has confirmed he will remain with Liverpool beyond the summer, despite barely featuring for Jurgen Klopp's men this season.

The midfielder has one year left on his current deal and speculation had began to grow that the 31-year-old may be moved on from Anfield after making just 16 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Injuries have hampered the former Southampton player's role in the team, coupled with the imperious form Klopp's attacking players, who sealed their sixth Champions League crown this term. Lallana told the Press Association's Simon Peach, however, that he had been given assurances of his role within the team, and that no has no intention of leaving the Merseysiders.

"The gaffer & his staff and the recruitment guys have all made it clear they know I have a big part to play with what’s to come next, so I’m buzzing with that," he said.

"No question my future is here and I can’t wait for what’s next" Yeah, absolutely no question about it."

Despite accumulating 97 points in the Premier League and lifting the Champions League this season, Lallana was adamant there is more to be achieved for the current crop of Liverpool players, something he is desperate to be part of.

"I couldn’t be happier here, winning Champions Leagues. I know my ability & I know what I can give," he added.

"It's pinch yourself stuff - & more to come. A lot more to come. I've got a year left on my contract. I'll be back, I'll train through the summer. I'm as eager as ever to get fit because I know when I'm fit I've got a lot to give"

