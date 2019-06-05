Arsenal Women Seal Fourth Summer Signing as Jennifer Beattie Joins From Rivals Man City

Arsenal Women have confirmed the signing of Scotland international centre-back Jennifer Beattie from Manchester City, the club's second major deal in less than week after the recent arrival of German international Leonie Maier from Bayern Munich.





Beattie previously spent four years with Arsenal between 2009 and 2013, winning multiple trophies, and has begun her second spell with the Gunners by signing a 'long-term contract'.

The 28-year-old, who has played more than 100 times for Scotland and will be at this summer's World Cup, will wear the number five shirt for the reigning WSL champions next season.

After leaving Arsenal the first time round, Beattie went on to play in France with Montpellier and also had a spell on loan in Australia during her time with City. In Manchester, she won the 2016 WSL title, as well as two Women's FA Cups and two Continental Cups.

"Jen is a strong and experienced defender," coach Joe Montemurro told Arsenal.com.

"We're delighted that she wanted to return back to Arsenal to help us take our success to the next level next season. She knows what this special club stands for, and she shares the same commitment and values. We are looking forward to working with her after the World Cup."

Beattie is already the fourth big name to leave City since the end of the 2018/19 campaign, joining England pair Nikita Parris and Abbie McManus in accepting new challenges at Lyon and Manchester United respectively. Claire Emslie, meanwhile has quit the club for Orlando Pride.

Arsenal have already been very busy as they prepare to defend their WSL title in 2019/20. As well as Beattie and Maier, the Gunners have also recruited Dutch midfielder Jill Roord and Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, both from Bayern Munich.