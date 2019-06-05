Christian Eriksen Admits He's Ready to Leave Spurs for 'New Challenge' Amid Real Madrid Speculation

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has confessed that he is ready for a new challenge this summer, as Real Madrid continue to be linked with the Dane.

Eriksen is yet to renew his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has seen him linked with a big-money move to Los Blancos for months.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There has been plenty of speculation that this summer could finally be the time for Eriksen to make the move to Real and, speaking to Ekstra Bladet, the Dane admitted that he is ready to leave Spurs.

He said: "I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, so I won't be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

"I hope there will be clarification during the summer. That's the plan. In football you do not know when clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone thinks it's best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.

Christian Eriksen for Tottenham across all competitions:



👕 277 games

⚽ 66 goals

🎯 80 assists



Always looks dangerous. pic.twitter.com/NgAvTNaqYb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 5, 2019

"It depends on [chairman] Daniel Levy. And another club has to come. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can't set a date for yourself."

He went on to add that Real are yet to submit an offer for him, although his latest words will certainly put Los Blancos on high alert.

However, despite Eriksen's desire, El Confidencial claim that Levy will reject all offers for the midfielder. The Spurs chief has spoken with Real to inform them personally that Eriksen is not for sale, as he hopes to tie the Dane down to a new contract.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There are also doubts over whether Real would even come in with an offer. Whilst president Florentino Perez is thought to see Eriksen as a top priority, manager Zinedine Zidane is said to prefer a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The two players could be hugely expensive, so it seems unlikely that Real would push to sign both. Eriksen may want to quit Spurs, but there are still plenty of obstacles to overcome if this deal is to go through.