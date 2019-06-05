Christian Eriksen's Agent Speaks Out After the Dane Expresses His Desire to Leave Spurs This Summer

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots has seemingly confirmed his client's decision to leave Tottenham by admitting the player and the club are in a 'new situation' compared to last season.





The Dane recently expressed his desire to leave north London for a 'new challenge', with Eriksen yet to renew his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - which has one year left to run.

It leaves Mauricio Pochettino's side in a precarious position, knowing they could keep hold of the playmaker for another year but lose him for nothing next season, or part with him this summer knowing a host of clubs are lining up for his signature. Eriksen's admission on his future plans was responded to by his agent, who claimed last there were three clubs vying for the 27-year-old's signature last term.





“Last season there were three clubs, two English and one foreign, interested in paying a huge amount to Spurs," he told Standard Sport.

Unfortunately for the club and their fans, Schoots added that while it was not the right time for either the club or the player to part ways, this summer the circumstances have changed and the player is eager to leave north London.

1 - Since his debut Premier League season in 2013-14, Christian Eriksen ranks first in the competition for chances created (547), assists (60), goals from outside the box (22) and direct free-kick goals (7). Summit. pic.twitter.com/DyTYamVveW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 5, 2019

“For the club it was then a no-go area and for Christian not a must-have. I have the impression we are in a new situation now," he added.

Real Madrid are one of the club's touted as a potential destination for Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax for £11m in 2013, and has since gone on to score 66 goals and contribute 80 assists in 277 outings for the Premier League club.