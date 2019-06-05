Every Premier League Club's Player of the 2018/19 Season

It's that time of the year. With the 2018/19 season coming to a close, Premier League clubs have been using the time to hand out their Player of the Year awards.

Here is the collation of every single one, in alphabetical order.

Arsenal - Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette picked up the Gunners' award after claiming 35% of the fans' vote, thanks to his excellent contribution of 19 goals and 13 assists across competitions.

11 of those scores have given Arsenal the lead, and Unai Emery's side went on to win all but one of those games. Decisive.

Bournemouth - Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser, at the double. The Scottish Wizard (patent pending) picked up both the Player's Player of the Year award and the supporter's version, showing his near universal approval rating.

The only problem could be this approval rating spreading further north, and a bit east, towards, I don't know, the northern section of the capital.



Brighton - Shane Duffy

Considering the Seagulls' vaunted rearguard, the Player of the Season was always going to come from that area and the pitch - Brighton conceded just 56 goals all season in the Premier League, only four more than Manchester United - and, ultimately, it was Shane Duffy who took it home, with 41% of the vote.

But fear not, Lewis Dunk fans, because he didn't go home empty handed, picking up the Player's Player of the Season award as recognition.



Burnley - Ashley Westwood

Another team more, err, famed for their defensive acumen, it was defensive midfielder Ashley Westwood who grabbed the Burnley POTY, after a season where he showed his proclivity for playing at both ends of the pitch.

Sure, he provided those behind him with a solid presence in the midfield, but he was also able to contribute two goals and seven assists, his greatest ever total in a Clarets shirt, and indeed since his Crewe Alexandra days.

Cardiff - Neil Etheridge

It turns out, everybody's favourite Fantasy Football goalkeeper is the favourite overall player in the Welsh capital. That's right, the true penalty-thwarter himself, Neil Etheridge, was handed the Cardiff City Player of the Year nod from his fellow peers.



Chelsea - Eden Hazard

Who else but Eden? The PFA Player of the Year nominee was the runaway winner for Chelsea - no one else had a chance.

Here he is posing with his Premier League Playmaker of the Year award for recording the most assists, and he can place that alongside his fourth Chelsea POTY trophy, which incidentally made him the most celebrated player in the club's history, ahead of Frank Lampard on three.



Crystal Palace - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Probably the most improved player in the Premier League this season, and factually the best player for Crystal Palace this term. In his first full campaign for the Eagles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka became a fully-fledged star at full back, and deservedly broke Wilfried Zaha's three-year monopoly of the award.



Everton - Lucas Digne

While to some that tattoo may look like the chest version of Ben Affleck's infamously ill-fated back tattoo, it hasn't stopped Lucas Digne from receiving Everton's Player of the Year award.

He also shared the plaudits from his fellow players, alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye. How nice.



Fulham - Calum Chambers



This is a direct quote from Fulham's official website upon announcing Calum Chambers' victory:







"Calum Chambers is the overwhelming winner of Fulham’s 2018/19 Player of the Season award. Almost half of the fans opted for the midfielder as our best performer in the campaign just gone as he claimed 48.4 per cent of the votes – more than three times as many as his nearest challenger."

Whatever you say, lads.



Huddersfield - Christopher Schindler

That's right, ICYMI, big Christopher Schindler bagged the Terriers POTY for a second consecutive season, beating out decent competition from Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy.

Philip Billing was also honoured, receiving the Player's Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year. A bright future, then, for the Danish international with the most English name imaginable.

Leicester - Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira has been a revelation for Leicester this term, and this was reflected in his reception of both the club and player's Player of the Season. The £19.8m summer signing from FC Porto contributed to two goals and seven assists from the back, including that absolute thunder-rocket against Manchester City.

Liverpool - Virgil van Dijk

Yes, surprise, surprise, the PFA Player of the Year managed to get the nod from the club he plays for. In fact, the only pressing awards-related question regarding the venerable Virgil van Dijk seems to be whether he can now win the Ballon d'Or too.

Manchester City - Bernardo Silva

Surprise! The FWA Player of the Year didn't earn similar recognition. No, Raheem Sterling was snubbed for Bernardo Silva, and if there was one other man who deserved individual acclaim, it was the Portuguese forward.



Is there any position this player can't excel in? The answer is no, and this was proved time and again throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

Manchester Utd - Luke Shaw

Well, someone had to win it, didn't they? And I guess, even though Paul Pogba was the only player to break the Manchester City and Liverpool duopoly in the PFA Team of the Year - following a career-high output of 16 goals and 11 assists - Luke Shaw... makes sense?

It's certainly symbolic of where the club are right now.



Newcastle - Salomon Rondon

Look at that smile, it's great to see. And, luckily for Newcastle fans, they've been privy to that grin on many an occasion this season - he's had a hand in 47% of the club's goals this term - which is why it makes sense that Salomon Rondon garnered the Magpies gong.

It is also why it makes it ironic because it's still not a given that he will be there next season.



Southampton - Nathan Redmond

Fresh off his recall from Gareth Southgate to the England national team, Nathan Redmond has been having a pretty good time of it of late.

Nine goals and six assists, usually at a time where it mattered most, propelled the 25-year-old to a Southampton Awards double, earning acclaim from both his teammates and supporters.

Tottenham - Son Heung-min

Just over halfway through the season, Son Heung-min was a sleeper pick for the PFA's nod, but a less glamorous end to the campaign for both himself and Tottenham clouded his chances.

Still, the club's recognition is the least the South Korean deserves.



Watford - Etienne Capoue

The Capouaissance continues... Yes, that's right, Etienne Capoue snatched Watford's prestigious Graham Taylor Player of the Season award with his domineering performances from the heart of Javi Gracia's midfield.

Elsewhere, there was recognition for veteran Ben Foster, who grabbed the Player's Player of the Season.



West Ham - Lukasz Fabianski



Summer signing Lukasz Fabianski was West Ham's big winner, earning the Hammer of the Year label, though Declan Rice wasn't far behind him in acclaim, as he won the Player's Player award and Young Player of the Year (for the third year running).

Wolves - Joao Moutinho

Considering the critical acclaim of their first season back in the Premier League since 2012, there were plenty of contenders, but few could deny Joao Moutinho his moment in the sun.

And, as quoted by the Express and Star, the midfielder was quick to assure fans this was only the beginning, proclaiming: "I try to do my best. It's a big project. When they tried to contact me I saw it's a club who wants to be better and bigger, I like this challenge.

"We need to rest now and think and dream bigger. That's what the club wants, that's what I want and my teammates."