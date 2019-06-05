Fernando Llorente Set to Leave Tottenham This Summer as Contract Winds Down

Fernando Llorente is expected to leave Tottenham in the coming weeks as his contract runs down; with Spurs opting not to trigger an automatic contract extension.

Llorente is currently on £100,000-a-week with Tottenham and his contract expiry could help free up the wage budget for some much needed summer signings.

According to the Evening Standard, Llorente is now set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of what has been an incredible season for the towering forward.

The 34-year-old joined Spurs from Swansea City in August 2017 for £15m, and up until this season had failed to make any significant impact with Tottenham, but after stellar contributions in this season's Champions League, Llorente can now be viewed as having been a shrewd bit of business from Tottenham.

Llorente scored the final dramatic goal of the thrilling match at the Etihad against Manchester City which sent Tottenham into the semi-finals, and most notably in their semi-final Llorente came on and his physicality completely shocked and overwhelmed a young Matthijs de Ligt, allowing their unbreakable defence to be breached by Lucas Moura, catapulting them into the finals at Madrid.

Llorente supposedly has interest in returning to Spain, with a possible destination being the club he made his name at - Athletic Bilbao.



Speaking to Marca however, Llorente revealed that he has 'no idea' what the future holds.

"We cannot do anything now, we now have to wait and see if we have another opportunity like this one and keep fighting,

"I am finishing my contract and I have no idea about my future. We will see what happens in the coming days."

Although there is uncertainty around the future of Llorente, one fellow ex-Swansea player who certainly won't be returning to play for Spurs next season is the goalkeeper Michel Vorm, whose contract expires at the same time as Llorente's.

Both Vorm and Llorente have been useful players for Tottenham over the years, but they may need to be moved on in order to free up some extra wages if Spurs wish to compete at the highest level of football's European stage again next season.

