Lionel Messi Admits to Being 'Frustrated' by Barcelona's Disastrous End to the 2018/19 Season

Lionel Messi has said he finished the season 'frustrated' after Barcelona squandered the chance of claiming an historic treble with two damaging defeats in the final few weeks of the season.

It was another memorable individual campaign for the 31-year-old, having netted 51 goals across all competitions, making him the highest goalscorer in both La Liga and the Champions League this term.

#MessiEnEF: "Terminé la temporada más cansado y frustrado desde la cabeza que desde lo físico por lo que pasó en los últimos quince días". pic.twitter.com/2pV9KuPxwP — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 5, 2019

However, having led Liverpool 3-0 in the Champions League semi finals, Ernesto Valverde's side slumped to a 4-0 second leg defeat to crash out of the competition, before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Valencia in the Copa del Rey final 18 days later. Barcelona still managed to claim another La Liga crown this season, although Messi confessed the disappointing end to the season left the Argentine feeling drained at the club's failed trophy attempts.





"I finished the season more tired and frustrated mentally than physically after what happened in the last 15 days, especially the Champions League exit," he told La Pulga, as relayed by Marca.

"Physically I had to rest, I played less than I did in other years."

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Barcelona's talisman has the opportunity to put his club worries to one side this summer, after linking up with Argentina as they prepare for this summer's Copa America. Messi is yet to lift a trophy with his nation, having lost two Copa America finals and one World Cup final.





He said of the upcoming tournament: "We're going into it with the same excitement and hunger as always, but the reality is that Argentina are going through a period of transition.

"We are contenders, like before. We're not contenders from the start, unlike before, but we're going to try and win the Copa America."