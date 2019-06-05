Matthijs de Ligt's Agent Mino Raiola 'Prefers' Liverpool Option Over Barcelona

The race for Europe's hottest wonderkid continues, with the latest rumours giving European champions Liverpool a possible advantage in the pursuit for Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old Ajax captain is expected to move this summer after an exceptional season in the Eredivisie and Champions League, with it initially presumed that he would join teammate Frenkie de Jong, who has already completed his move to Barcelona this summer.

However, talks with Camp Nou have laboured as the young star's agent (the infamous Mino Raiola) haggles for the best financial package.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

While Barcelona are understood to be de Ligt's first choice destination, Catalan daily SPORT claims there are still four other clubs in the running, namely: Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Liverpool.

While the links to United and Juventus have been talked up in recent weeks, SPORT now claims that, at least as far as Raiola is concerned, PSG and Liverpool are the preferred options.

Raiola apparently considers prefers PSG and Liverpool as they are most likely to 'meet his requirements', despite the elephant in the room of FFP for the Ligue 1 champions and rumours that the Reds aren't interested in big spending this summer.

The report names Liverpool as ahead of PSG in the queue due to the player's international relationship with Virgil van Dijk, while it is probably worth noting (from Raiola's perspective) that Liverpool topped the table for most fees paid to agents last year.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

De Ligt, who is expected to eventually move for a fee north of £60m, recently spoke to the Dutch television channel RTL4 about his future, as quoted by SPORT.

He said: "There are various options and I really want to choose the best. I am excited about what could happen in the near future, but I am also trying to stay calm. I view this as a challenge -- that is the most important thing. There are several options and I really want to pick the best one. Logically, one option is better than another.

"Life abroad could be difficult, but I am still an ordinary Dutch guy -- I am no different to the others. Perhaps living abroad will be more intense for me."